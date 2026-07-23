There are consequences to decisions.

Somewhere over the last 100 years, we decided that food should be produced as cheaply as possible. Farming shifted from thousands of independent family farms toward an industrial system built around efficiency, scale, and maximizing output.

The result = cheap, low quality food that is overproduced; a lot of food waste; an undernourished but overweight population that gets sicker and fatter every year; the loss of small farms who can’t compete in this race-to-the-bottom economic model; and a consolidated food system that is increasingly controlled by fewer and fewer companies.

Today, the EPA estimates that 30–40% of the U.S. food supply is never eaten (ref), while USDA research suggests our agricultural system produces enough food to feed roughly 1.5 times the U.S. population. (ref)

We aren’t struggling to produce enough calories, we’ve become remarkably good at producing them.

The question is what kind of food we’re producing, and who ultimately controls it.

Pork is one of the clearest examples.

Roughly 130 million pigs are raised for food in the US each year.

Today, more than 90% of these pigs are raised in confinement operations housing over 5,000 pigs (ref). While the largest integrated complexes have tens of thousands of breeding sows and produce millions of pigs annually across multiple nearby sites.

Concentration, consolidation, breeding ground for disease and chemical waste build up.

But that’s only half the story.

Most people assume that the farmer raising the pig is the same person selling pork to the grocery store.

But in reality, those are usually two completely different businesses.

So to understand how a Chinese company came to control such a large share of American pork, you first have to understand how the pork supply chain actually works.

How a Pig Becomes Pork

Most people picture a pig being raised on a farm, butchered, and eventually ending up at the grocery store.

In reality, the modern pork industry is much more fragmented.

The farmer raising the pig is usually not the company selling pork to your grocery store.

Here’s what the supply chain typically looks like.

Step 1: The pig is raised

A pig is born and raised to market weight on a commercial hog farm.

Sometimes the farmer owns both the pigs and the farm.

Increasingly, however, farmers operate under production contracts where they own the barns and land, while a larger pork company owns the pigs, specifies the genetics and feed, and dictates how the animals are raised.

Today, the vast majority of pigs are raised indoors in large confinement operations, where they spend their lives on slatted concrete floors, disconnected from pasture and sunlight. They’re typically fed grain-based rations that are high in polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) and often made from crops grown with herbicides and other pesticides.

Many operations also rely on pharmaceutical interventions, such as antibiotics to treat, control, or prevent disease, as well as other veterinary drugs, to manage animal health in these high-density systems.

Step 2: The pig goes to a packing plant

Once the pig reaches market weight, it is transported to a meat packing plant.

This is one of the most important (and least understood) steps in the entire food system.

A packer is the company that purchases or receives live pigs and turns them into pork products.

The packer isn’t the farm.

The packer owns the slaughterhouses and processing facilities where a live animal becomes bacon, pork chops, ham, ribs, sausage, and everything else you see in the meat case.

This is also where ownership becomes important.

Many Americans assume that if a pig was raised on an American farm, an American company is processing and selling that pork.

That’s often not the case.

Step 3: The pork is processed

At the packing plant, the pig is slaughtered, inspected, chilled, and broken down into the cuts you recognize: pork chops, bacon, ham, ribs, sausage, ground pork, and more.

These aren’t small local butcher shops.

Some of the largest pork processing plants in the United States process more than 30,000 pigs every single day.

That’s roughly 1,300 pigs every hour, more than 20 pigs every minute, and one pig every 2-3 seconds... around the clock while the plant is operating.

The scale is almost impossible to comprehend.

Step 4: The pork enters the food system

From there, the packer sells the pork to grocery stores, restaurants, food manufacturers, distributors, and export markets.

By the time you pick up a package of pork, you’ve usually lost any meaningful connection to the farmer, the land, or how that pig was raised.

If you’re buying something like ground pork, it may even contain meat from numerous pigs processed together, potentially originating from multiple factory farms.

At that point, you’re no longer buying “a pig from a farm.”

You’re buying a standardized commodity produced within a massive industrial processing system.

The simplified flow in the conventional food system often looks like this:

American Farm → Foreign-owned packing company → Grocery store or restaurant → Your Plate

And ‘foreign’ here is the key point:

The companies that own the packing plants control one of the most important choke points in the entire pork supply chain.

Every pig raised for food eventually has to be processed before it can become bacon, pork chops, sausage, or ham. If you control where pigs are processed, you control a significant part of how pork moves from farms to consumers.

And increasingly, many of those packing plants are owned by foreign companies.

Foreign-Controlled Pork Processing

One of the defining characteristics of the modern food system is consolidation.

More and more of America’s food passes through fewer and fewer companies.

And the pork industry is a prime example.

Today, the four largest meatpacking companies purchase approximately 67% of all market hogs in the United States(ref).

In other words, two-thirds of the country’s pigs ultimately flow through just four companies before becoming the pork sold in grocery stores and restaurants.

America’s largest pork processor is Smithfield Foods, a Chinese company.

Smithfield processes roughly one out of every four hogs in the United States (ref).

That means about 25% of American pork passes through a company ultimately controlled by WH Group, a publicly traded corporation headquartered in Hong Kong.

And it isn’t just Smithfield.

Several other major pork processors are foreign-controlled, including JBS (Brazil) and Indiana Packers (Japan).

Combined, foreign-controlled companies account for nearly half of U.S. hog slaughter capacity.

Now, it’s important to understand what that actually means.

Again, it doesn’t mean that half of American pig farms are owned by China, Brazil, or Japan.

It means foreign-controlled corporations own many of the processing plants where American pigs are slaughtered and turned into pork products.

In many cases, American farm families still own the barns and land.

But under common production contracts, a large integrator may own the pigs, provide the genetics and feed, dictate how those pigs are raised, and ultimately process them in its own facilities.

The farmer provides the buildings, labor, manure management, and carries much of the financial risk.

This is a fundamentally different model than the decentralized food systems that once existed, and that many small regenerative farmers are working to rebuild today. (Like what we are building at Nourish!)

Instead of a handful of giant corporations processing tens of thousands of pigs every day, pigs from small independent farms are butchered at independently-owned small processors.

Rather than concentrating production into a few enormous companies and facilities, the work is distributed across many farms and many processors, creating a food system that is more transparent, more locally connected, more resilient, and produces higher quality food.

What This Concentration Means in the Real World

Why should consumers care if a handful of companies process most of America’s pork?

Because concentration changes the incentives throughout the entire food system.

When only a few companies buy most of the nation’s hogs, farmers have fewer places to sell.

Unlike grain, a market-ready hog can’t simply be stored for months while waiting for a better price. Once a pig reaches market weight, it needs to be sold. That gives large packers considerable leverage when negotiating prices and production contracts.

The incentive is simple:

Raise more pigs. Raise them faster. Raise them as cheaply and consistently as possible.

That’s what the commodity market rewards.

And that has consequences.

For farmers:

With relatively few buyers competing for market hogs, farmers often have limited bargaining power. Many operate under production contracts where the integrator specifies the genetics, feed, housing, and management practices, leaving the farmer with relatively little control over how the pigs are raised or where they can sell to.

For consumers:

Concentration can mean:

fewer independent farmers and regional processors;

less resilience when a major processing plant experiences disruptions;

less diversity in breeds and production systems;

fewer opportunities for smaller farms producing differentiated pork to reach the marketplace.

Many grocery stores appear to offer dozens of pork brands.

In reality, much of that pork has passed through the same handful of packing companies and processing plants.

Different labels don’t always mean different supply chains!!

For the food itself:

The modern commodity pork system is remarkably good at producing enormous quantities of affordable, consistent pork.

But consistency isn’t the same thing as quality.

Just like wine, cheese, coffee, or beef, the character of pork is shaped by many factors:

the breed,

what the animal eats,

how it lives,

how quickly it grows,

the quality and composition of its fat,

and how the meat is processed and aged.

In today’s commodity system, most pigs are raised indoors under very similar production systems and fed grain-based diets formulated for efficient growth. The goal is to produce pork that is as uniform and predictable as possible.

That’s great for large-scale processing.

But it leaves little room for individuality.

Heritage breeds, slower growth, diverse forage, outdoor living, and varied diets can all produce pork with more distinctive flavor, richer color, and different fat characteristics. Those qualities simply aren’t rewarded in a commodity market focused on producing millions of nearly identical pigs.

The result is that much of the pork sold in American grocery stores is… bland!

There is no ‘taste of place’.

None of this means large processing plants should disappear.

But rebuilding regional processing capacity and supporting more independent farms would create a food system that is less dependent on a handful of corporations and facilities.

A more decentralized system gives farmers more marketing options, consumers greater transparency, and communities a food supply that is generally more resilient when disruptions occur.

Perhaps the biggest question isn’t whether food can be produced more cheaply.

It’s whether efficiency should be the only thing we’re optimizing for.

I am also not saying to not eat pork.

When you can, eat better pork.

Building a Different Food System

At Nourish, we’re building a different kind of food system, together (you + the Nourish team!).

One that reconnects you with small regenerative farms.

Our supply chain is simple:

Small regenerative farm → Independent local butcher → Nourish hub to sort and pack orders → Your doorstep.

That’s it.

A family owned business, no corporations or foreign nations involved.

Our small partner farms raise the hogs according to the farming standards my team and I have put together: pasture-raised, fed our custom corn- and soy-free feed, and raised without antibiotics, vaccines, or added hormones (no drugs!)

Every new customer helps create demand for another small regenerative farm.

And every new partner farm means more land being farmed regeneratively, more independent butcher shops staying in business, and fewer animals moving through giant industrial supply chains.

Our mission: make it easy to access old-fashioned, healthy, farm-fresh food with the convenience of modern delivery.

Because we don’t believe the future of food is bigger factory farms.

We believe it’s bringing small farms back!

Thanks for helping with that mission.