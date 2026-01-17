If you know me in real life, you know that I can be quite stubborn. I don’t tolerate BS very well, and I’m not great at staying quiet when something doesn’t sit right.

After five years in food production, it’s become increasingly difficult to bite my tongue about just how broken the food system (and its regulatory framework) really is.

I’ve lived it firsthand. I’ve also heard countless horror stories from other small producers. And the reality is clear: the system is not designed for small farms to thrive. Endless red tape and unnecessary restrictions make it incredibly difficult to compete with a centralized, industrial food system that was built for scale, not integrity.

At the same time, consumers don’t truly have food freedom either. Choice is limited, transparency is scarce, and opting out of the conventional system is far harder than it should be.

Our mission is simple: make it easier for consumers to access real, farm-fresh food—and make it possible for small farms to survive while producing it.

Our proposed bills don’t eliminate pasteurized or conventional food options. Those absolutely have a place.

What they do is create choice: an alternative for producers and consumers who want the option to step outside a system that wasn’t designed for them, and one they may not believe in.

More options. More transparency. More freedom.

As Chelsie said so clearly during her testimony:

So my dad and I decided to stop complaining and actually do something about it. We stepped into unfamiliar territory and began working to propose legislation that could change a few of these laws here in the state of Michigan.

What we quickly learned is that turning a bill into law is a painfully slow process, far slower and more complicated than most people realize.

So here’s a behind-the-scenes look at where things stand today, and what it actually takes to push food freedom forward.

In the spring of 2025, my dad and I worked closely with the bill sponsor, Representative Maddock, and his incredible staffers, Joe and Ben, to draft proposed changes to Michigan law aimed at reducing red tape for small farmers and expanding food freedom for consumers.

Because these changes touch multiple sections of existing law, this wasn’t a single-bill fix. We had to amend three separate statutes, a bit like a political version of Mr. Potato Head. As a result, there are three companion bills: HB 5217, HB 5218, and HB 5219.

I’m not a politician, and I’m not here to represent a political ideology. This is a bipartisan issue rooted in practical realities, not party lines.

Do I know exactly what I’m doing? Honestly, no, not really 😂

But the deeper I’ve stepped into this world, the more I’ve realized something important: no one really does.

What does make a difference?

Passionate, informed people like you and me who care enough to show up and push for change.

A quick thought experiment before sharing the rest of the story:

Do you think the government should control what food you can and can’t eat?

Do you believe informed consumers should have the right to choose their food?

Why can we easily access raw fish in sushi, raw oysters, raw cookie dough, alcohol, and even vape pens…

…but not raw milk or other farm-fresh foods from a trusted farm we know personally?

That doesn’t seem right, does it?

Insert our Food Freedom Bills!

But again, the process of turning a bill into law is painfully slow.

Before anything can move forward, you have to clearly spell out how the law should change. That sounds simple, but legal language is confusing, technical, and often unintuitive.

Then once you have the bill drafted, to move it to the next step, it needs co-sponsors: House of Representatives willing to stand behind it and signal to House leadership that it’s worth holding a hearing.

So throughout 2025, we made multiple trips to the state capitol to build those relationships and connections. That meant meeting one-on-one with legislators, explaining why this bill matters for both small farms and consumers, and hosting various raw milk and sourdough cookie events along the way.

At that point, we were essentially real food, raw milk lobbyists, just working for free 😄 (and I am not complaining)

We definitely weren’t the kind getting paid millions like professional lobbyists hired by large food corporations to protect industrial efficiency, centralized processing, and policies that make it harder for small farms to survive.

We don’t have big budgets or corporate backing, just a belief that our food system doesn’t have to be so centralized, industrialized, and stacked against small farmers.

It’s required real work, but I’ve genuinely enjoyed standing alongside my dad through this process and getting to know legislators along the way.

Through this process, we secured 37 co-sponsors, meaning 37 legislators officially signed on to support the bill. That included 36 Republicans and 1 Democrat, making the bill bipartisan, which was a huge milestone!

That level of legislative support is what allowed the bill to be referred to a committee and ultimately get a hearing scheduled (for Jan 15, 2025).

Here’s a link to the full committee hearing, where I gave public testimony alongside my friend Chelsie (a small farmer here in Michigan). We directly addressed questions around raw milk safety and explained why both small farmers and informed consumers are pushing for this kind of legislative change.

Overall, the hearing itself went well! We had 231 public support cards, and 9 cards submitted by large food corporations and regulatory agencies showing opposition (no surprise).

If the committee votes ‘yes’ next week, then it moves to the full House of Representatives for a vote.

And then we get to do it all over again in the Senate lol.

If we make it through that, the final step is the Governor’s signature.

It’s a marathon, not a sprint, but every step matters!

Cheers to building a future with more food freedom: where consumers can make informed, independent choices, and small farmers face less red tape and have a real chance to survive.

Thank you to Representative Matt Maddock for sponsoring this legislation and leading the charge here in the great state of Michigan. And endless gratitude to my dad, Poppa Strong, for his tireless work, commitment, and belief in this effort from day one.

In a future post I will share how you can get involved and help support the mission if interested!

Link to full Hearing on YouTube

Link to a post sharing important clips from the hearing

Link to a post of how you can get involved and support the mission!