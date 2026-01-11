We’re often told certain nutrition “truths” as one-line headliners without ever being encouraged to ask why.

One examples is: “Linoleic acid is an essential fatty acid.”

But what does essential actually mean?

What was the study that showed Linoleic Acid was essential?

And have we taken this concept far beyond what the science supports?

Are we now eating too much?

How much do we truly need?

Let’s slow down, zoom out, and examine the data.

What are ‘essential fats’?

Fats fall into three main categories:

Saturated fats (SFA)

Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs)

Polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs)

The food you eat that contains fat includes all three types of fat, but the proportions differ dramatically depending on the source. For example, butter is predominantly saturated fat (blue) with very low PUFA content (gray), while seed oils and margarine are predominantly PUFA with relatively little saturated fat. So they have very different saturated to unsaturated ratios (right column).

These fat categories differ in carbon chain length and number of double bonds, giving them different chemical structures, and very different biological effects. So your total proportional dietary intake will impact how your body functions at the cellular level.

Essential fatty acids are defined as PUFAs that humans cannot synthesize internally due to the lack of enzymes required to introduce certain double bonds, and therefore must be obtained from the diet. (We can technically synthesize some saturated and monounsaturated fats through de novo lipogenesis, the process of creating fat from non-fat sources).

The primary essential fatty acids are linoleic acid (omega-6 PUFA) and alpha-linolenic acid (omega-3).

“The term essential fatty acids (EFA) refers to those polyunsaturated fatty acids that must be provided by foods because these cannot be synthesized in the body yet are necessary for health.”

But necessary does not mean needed in large amounts.

Note: In this article, the focus is on omega-6 PUFAs, which are predominantly plant-based. While omega-3 fats are also polyunsaturated, this discussion centers on plant-derived PUFAs, as both plant-based omega-6 fats and plant-based omega-3 fats (such as ALA) appear in the literature to carry the most significant metabolic consequences. Animal-derived fats naturally contain small amounts of omega-3s and are not the focus here.

What do dietary guidelines recommend?

Current dietary guidelines recommend about 12–17 grams of linoleic acid per day, which equals 5–10% of daily calories on a 2,000-calorie diet.

But here’s the problem:

There is no historical precedent for humans consuming this much linoleic acid.

So... is the current dietary guideline too high?

How do these numbers compare to the ‘essential’ amount?

Are we eating more than what is ‘essential’?

When you examine the literature carefully, it’s clear that overconsumption of omega-6 fats leads to metabolic and inflammatory consequences over time.

How much are Americans consuming?

Many analyses estimate that the average American consumes 12–17 grams of Linoleic Acid per day (ref), already at the upper end of recommendations.

Other estimates even report intake may reach 20-30 grams per day for those eating a lot of processed foods, conventional pork/chicken and seed oils.

Our biology was never designed for this level of exposure. And unfortunately, the fat we consume gets stored inside of us, for years.

At the same time as our Linoleic Acid consumption has gone up, metabolic health started declining, obesity rates started rising, and chronic disease started accelerating.

And now, many people think ‘vegetable oils’ (aka seed oils, high in Linoleic Acid) are good for us (listed positively in many infographics from the American Heart Association and the Harvard Food Pyramid).

It’s important to remember where much of the push for higher PUFA intake came from: the fear of cholesterol and the belief that lowering LDL cholesterol at all costs will automatically improve health.

Omega 6 PUFAs are well documented to lower serum cholesterol. So more must be better and heart healthy, right?!?

This framework is outdated, and indiscriminately lowering cholesterol is not a valid health metric.

There is enormous financial incentive for Big Ag and Big Pharma to promote the idea that we need more essential fats.

Big Ag is designed to sell expensive seeds, inputs and chemicals to grow more corn and soy which are high in Omega 6 fats

Big Pharma makes billions on statins, which are designed to lower your cholesterol at all cost

The lipid-lowering effects of PUFAs produced by Big Ag conveniently support the statin model produced by Big Pharma.

While this financially supports the big guys, this approach clearly isn’t working for human health.

So… is Linoleic Acid Essential?

Yes, technically.

But only in very small amounts.

And most people are eating way more than what’s needed.

Humans require roughly 0.5–1% of calories from linoleic acid, about 1–2 g/day, to prevent deficiency. That amount is effortlessly met by just eating whole foods!

And anything well beyond this baseline has negative metabolic consequences.

For context: 1 tablespoon of soybean oil = ~7–8 g of Linoleic Acid.

That’s 3–8× an entire day’s requirement, for just one tablespoon.

Where did the essential fatty acid idea even come from?

It is important to ask: what is the quality of the data that supports essentiality?

Before the 1930s, fats were not considered essential nutrients (ref).

Researchers knew we could synthesize fat from carbohydrates and believed fats mainly served as energy storage and vitamin carriers.

That changed with the work of George and Mildred Burr in the 1920s–1930s (ref).

They fed rats a completely fat-free, lab-engineered diet (not possible outside a laboratory).

The animals developed:

Poor growth

Scaly skin and dermatitis

Hair loss

Increased mortality

When very small amounts of Linoleic Acid were added back in to the diets, these symptoms resolved.

From this, Linoleic Acid was deemed “essential.”

But here are important points that aren’t discussed:

This deficiency occurred on an artificial, fat-free diet (not really possible in the real world)

Only a small amount of PUFAs were required to reverse symptoms = 0.4% of calories as PUFA when provided by lard, and 0.1% of total calories when provided by liver (ref)

Linoleic acid was deemed essential because it prevented deficiency when all fats were removed, not because higher intakes were shown to improve long-term metabolic health.

These study results do not justify modern high-PUFA recommendations and intake.

A different way to look at ‘essentiality’

From a bioenergetic perspective, some researchers argue that PUFAs may not be truly essential (and definitely not at the amounts recommended today).

When the original deficiency studies are viewed through this lens, a different interpretation emerges:

Adding PUFAs back into the diet lowered metabolic rate.

A lower metabolic rate reduces the body’s demand for nutrients, because fewer vitamins and minerals are needed when less energy is being produced.

Higher metabolism = more energy production = higher nutrient demand.

In this context, slowing metabolism with PUFAs can mask nutrient deficiencies.

In other words, adding PUFAs may not actually cure a deficiency... it may simply lower energy demand enough that the deficiency no longer shows up.

This distinction matters, and it’s an important question to ask!

What the ‘essential fatty acid’ studies also mentioned

One of the lead researchers of the essential fatty acid studies Burr noted that the fat-deficient rats in his studies had:

Higher basal metabolic rates

Higher respiration

Higher energy expenditure

“ The most marked differences shown by the fat-deficient rats are higher basal rate, higher specific dynamic action of food, and higher respiratory quotients” (ref).

At the time, many B vitamins and trace minerals had not yet been discovered.

Later research showed that the “EFA deficiency skin condition” was actually caused by vitamin B5 and B6 deficiencies (ref, ref, ref, ref), not a lack of Linoleic Acid.

The “skin condition” was produced by deficiencies of nutrients that were not yet discovered!

Numerous other studies since then confirm that “Essential Fat deficient” animals have higher metabolic rates, because PUFAs suppress metabolism.

“In EFA deficient rats,…[r]esting metabolism in relation to body surface area was 25% increased.” (ref)

“After 10 wk of consuming a diet low in EFA at 5 degrees C, the body weight of rats was 75% of that of controls (87% at 29 degrees C); the food intake was 135% of controls at 5 degrees C (120% at 29 degrees C). The resting respiration in deficient rats was 125% of controls at 5 degrees C (110% at 29 degrees C).” (ref)

“Compared to controls, in EFA-deficient rats… [r]esting metabolism expressed per surface unit was 15% increased.” (ref)

“Basal respiration in relation to the body weight is significantly increased by EFA deficiency;…Oxidative phosphorylation in isolated liver mitochondria is unaffected by EFA deficiency… Respiratory chain enzyme activities in mitochondria from heart and skeletal muscle and specific amounts of mitochondria in these tissues are unchanged by EFA deficiency.” (ref)

What happens in humans?

Crucially, this experiment was never replicated in humans.

Biochemist William Brown volunteered to eat a very low-fat diet for six months to test the “EFA Deficiency” in humans (ref, ref).

His results after 6 months:

No skin abnormalities

Weight loss despite adequate calories

Improved metabolic rate

Reduced fatigue

Normalized blood pressure

Resolution of lifelong migraines (since less PUFAs oxidizing!)

“Inducing an essential fatty acid deficiency in an adult human proved much more difficult than curing one…Each day, he consumed three quarts of defatted milk, a quart of cottage cheese made from it, sucrose, potato starch, orange juice and some vitamin and mineral supplements. His blood lipids became more saturated and their concentrations of linoleic and arachidonic acids were cut in half. He experienced a marked absence of fatigue, his high blood pressure returned to normal, and the migraines he had suffered from since childhood completely disappeared.” – Dr. Chris Masterjohn (ref)

This suggests that what was labeled “essential” may have been compensating for other deficiencies by slowing metabolism.

So… What’s the takeaway?

You can:

Correct nutrient deficiencies by eating nutrient-dense whole foods

Or mask them by slowing metabolism with excess dietary PUFAs

An organism with a lower metabolic rate has a decreased need for nutrients so one can “cure” a vitamin deficiency by taking something (like more PUFAs) that slows the metabolism.

The symptoms the mice experienced may have just been a nutrient deficiency!

Importantly, I am not saying that zero fat diets are good (they aren’t).

I am also not saying your Linoleic Acid PUFA intake should be zero (that’s impossible).

But I do believe we should not overdo it.

Even if these fatty acids are “essential”, they are only needed in very small amounts (ref) and are IMPOSSIBLE to avoid if you are eating real food.

So we do NOT need to stress about increasing our consumption of essential fats in foods, and especially not supplements. For example: there is some in milk fat, cheese, butter, meat, eggs, and fish.

Plus, modern food (seed oils, vegetable oils, dressings, bread, conventional eggs/chicken/pork) contain way more PUFAs than we have ever been exposed to.

If you eat real food, you are likely not going to be deficient.

What we know now

These ‘essential fatty acid’ tests were performed in the early 1900s, which predates modern understanding of oxidative stress, lipid peroxidation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and endocannabinoid signaling.

We now understand that eating more than the small baseline requirement of Linoleic Acid has negative health consequences, and is something we should be mindful of when we are looking at the types of fat we include in our diet.

Humans efficiently recycle linoleic acid

Linoleic Acid is stored in body fat with a half-life of years

Some PUFA intake is inevitable

Whole foods easily meet essential requirements

High PUFA intake ≠ essential

More is not better

Excess linoleic acid

Lowers metabolic rate

Steals oxygen from energy production

Changes energy production pathways (less oxidative phosphorylation, and more inefficient glycolytic pathway)

Negatively impairs carbohydrate oxidation

Damages gut integrity

Increases lipid peroxidation and cellular stress

Thriving doesn’t require more “essential fats.”

It requires the right amount, from the right foods.

Best path forward for robust metabolic health

Health isn’t determined by fat quantity alone, but also by fat quality. Keeping Linoleic Acid intake low, closer to ancestral levels, supports healthier metabolism and greater cellular resilience.

Limit:

Seed oils

Conventional chicken/pork/eggs (since their diets have changed a lot in the last 100 years)

Nuts and seeds

Plant-based dairy alternatives

Prioritize:

Butter and dairy fats

Coconut oil

Tallow, Lard & Ghee for cooking fats

Corn- and soy-fed eggs/chicken/pork (or choose low fat chicken and pork options if you don’t have a good source)

Ruminant meat (beef, lamb, bison, goat, etc.)

In a food system that’s becoming more and more unsaturated, at Nourish Food Club we are on a mission to do the opposite. We are re-saturating, by returning to traditional regenerative farming practices, and designing our own custom corn- and soy-free, low PUFA feed to produce food that is naturally lower in PUFAs to better support long term health. Old-fashioned food, with the convenience of modern delivery.