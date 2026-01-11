Discussion about this post

Kevin Hua
Jan 12

It seems to me that the problem with these studies lies in the methodology with which the experiments are conducted.

With the natural sciences (physics, chemistry, etc), one can observe certain numerical relationships between variables from the data by controlling the environment. But with human physiology there’s no experiment in the same sense as applied to the natural sciences. And I don’t think it’s possible to deduce principles from axioms and make a priori prediction, since after all physiology is an inductive science.

Is this the unfortunate state of affairs from which we can’t escape? I remember talking to members of a nutrition club in my university and some say seed oils lower cholesterol so therefore it’s good, others just have no idea at all. They don’t teach this in university it seems. They’re fully indoctrinated and brainwashed. I actually know more about seed oils than those would be dieticians, but they’ll be the ones that give advice to the patients. It’s very unfortunate.

