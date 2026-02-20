Not all sourdough is created equal.

And truthfully, most of the sourdough in the US is fake.

That’s because in the US, the word “sourdough” has no legal definition.

That means a loaf can be labeled sourdough even if it’s primarily made with commercial yeast and only contains a small amount of sourdough ‘flavoring’.

And that’s where things can get confusing for consumers (as if we need more marketing deception in the food system).

Because true sourdough is not just about taste. It’s about fermentation, which changes the bread composition and digestibility.

When dough is fermented slowly using a living wild sourdough starter (a culture of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria) there are significant changes to the grain:

Minerals become more bioavailable

Proteins become easier to digest (gluten can be significantly broken down)

Some starches and gluten compounds are partially broken down

Polyphenols (anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer compounds) become more accessible

Fiber structure is modified in a way that better feeds beneficial gut microbes, increasing fuel for our gut cells to function better (more short chain fatty acid (SFCA) production)

In simple terms: true sourdough can be easier to digest, gentler on the gut, and may make nutrients more accessible to the body.

If it’s fermented properly.

But as sourdough has grown in popularity, large food companies followed a familiar pattern.

They identified the health trend, then engineered ways to replicate the flavor and label at scale, producing it faster and cheaper, and stripping away the very fermentation process that makes sourdough, well… sourdough.

Just like “pasture-raised” and “grass-fed,” the word “sourdough” is now used broadly, often without the traditional fermentation process that made it special in the first place.

Many commercial “sourdough” loaves today are quickly produced using commercial baker’s yeast, made with enriched refined flour fortified with synthetic folic acid and iron shards, and have a short (or zero) fermentation time. Some even include seed oils, preservatives and dough conditioners to improve shelf life and texture.

That is a very different product than a true artisan sourdough loaf that is traditionally made from flour, water, salt, and a wild starter, fermented slowly over time.

If you’re intentionally choosing sourdough for its digestive and nutritional benefits, it’s important to know what you’re buying. You deserve to know whether you’re getting traditional fermentation, or just the flavor of it.

So how do you tell the difference?

Let’s break down how to spot ‘fake sourdough’.

The 3 Types of Sourdough: Only One is Traditional

Before we talk about the different types of sourdough, it helps to understand what it’s being compared to.

Bread dough needs yeast to rise. The source of that yeast, and the length and type of fermentation, is what separates traditional sourdough from modern bread.

Commercial yeast used in modern bread is a single strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae selected and cultivated to make bread rise quickly. It is optimized for efficiency, uniformity, and speed, allowing bakeries to quickly produce consistent loaves at scale and at a lower cost.

Sourdough starter, by contrast, is not a single organism. It’s an ecosystem: a living culture of multiple wild yeast strains and lactic acid bacteria shaped by time, environment, and repeated feeding. No two starters are exactly alike, and not every loaf looks the same!

Commercial yeast has only been widely used for roughly the last 120–150 years, while sourdough fermentation dates back more than 5,000 years.

That doesn’t make yeast-leavened bread “bad.” It simply means it is different!

Commercial yeast relies on speed and standardization. Sourdough relies on time and microbial diversity, resulting in a more complex, slower-fermented food when done traditionally. Structurally and nutritionally distinct from rapid rise bread.

But the thing is, there is no strict federal definition of “sourdough” in the US. The FDA does not require specific fermentation times, natural leavening methods, or the exclusive use of a traditional starter for a bread to be labeled sourdough.

(Really anyone can use the term.)

That means a loaf can legally be called sourdough even if it’s primarily made with commercial quick rising yeast and only contains sour flavoring.

So, in the modern food system, sourdough falls into three categories.

Type I: Traditional Sourdough

This is the real thing, where the bread is naturally fermented using a living starter: a culture of wild yeast and lactic acid bacteria maintained through regular feeding. The active microbes drive the fermentation process.

This is authentic sourdough.

It relies on time, not shortcuts.

This long fermentation can:

Improve mineral bioavailability

Partially break down starches and gluten

Enhance protein digestibility

Modify fibers in a way that better supports gut microbes

Require nothing more than flour, water, salt, and starter

This is the sourdough that delivers the digestive and metabolic benefits people are often seeking!

Type II: Industrial Hybrid Sourdough

This type is fermented primarily for flavor and acidity, but commercial baker’s yeast is also used to speed up production (shorten fermentation time) and lower costs.

So in this case, the wild microbes are not solely responsible for leavening the dough. Fermentation time is usually shorter, and the bread is optimized for scale and consistency.

If both “yeast” and sourdough starter appears on the ingredient list, the bread is Type II and is not exclusively starter-leavened.

It may contain some real sourdough culture, but it is not exclusively starter leavened and will not have the same health benefits as real authentic sourdough.

Type III: Flavor-Only “Sourdough”

This type is essentially modern bread with sourdough flavoring, made using dried sourdough powder or cultured wheat flour. The fermentation occurred at some point, but the culture from that fermentation has been dried, and the microbes are no longer active. It is added primarily for flavor.

The only thing this dried ingredient brings is the sourdough taste illusion, because the bread itself rises using commercial yeast.

A typical supermarket “sourdough” sandwich loaf in this category might list ingredients such as:

Enriched wheat flour

Water

Yeast

Cultured wheat flour or dried sourdough

Sugar

Vegetable oils

Dough conditioners

Preservatives

(No ‘starter’)

This type of bread may taste tangy, but it is structurally very different from traditionally fermented sourdough.

Real-World Examples: What ‘Sourdough’ Looks Like on the Shelf

Let’s look at actual products you may find in grocery stores to help better understand these ‘types’, and investigate what labels are really telling us.

1. Pepperidge Farm “Sourdough”

When you look at the ingredient list, there is no sourdough starter listed at all.

No wild starter, no natural leavening.

This is standard yeast-risen bread.

Instead, we see:

Enriched refined flour (stripped of nutrients during milling, then fortified with synthetic folic acid and iron shards)

Commercial yeast

Seed oils

Dough conditioners

Emulsifiers

Preservatives

Added acids to mimic sour flavor

The “sourdough” here on the product logo refers to flavor, not the fermentation method.

The sourdough flavor is coming from added acids like lactic acid and citric acid, rather than from the traditional long fermentation with a live sourdough starter.

It’s conventional sandwich bread engineered for softness, shelf life, and scale, using ‘sourdough’ marketing to try to convince you it’s something different when it’s not.

This is a Type III loaf! (Fake sourdough)

2. Nature’s Own ‘Sourdough’

This one again lists yeast in the ingredient panel, which tells you immediately that it is not exclusively sourdough starter-leavened.

But we also see “cultured wheat flour,” which typically means that fermented flour was dried and powdered with no active microbes, that is simply added for flavor or mild preservation.

Additional ingredients include:

Enriched flour

Soybean oil

Sugar

Added gluten

Ascorbic acid

Soy lecithin

Enzymes

This is a fast-production commercial bread formula where the sourdough ‘flavoring’ coming from dried fermented rye flour, fermented wheat flour, cultured wheat flour, and added vinegar. NOT from traditional long fermentation driven by a live sourdough starter.

Again, this is another Type III ‘sourdough’ loaf with only sourdough flavoring, industrial processing, and commercial yeast used for bread dough rise.

It may taste tangy, but it is not traditionally fermented sourdough and will not offer the same health benefits.

3. Thomas English Muffins, ‘Sourdough’ Variety

My mom still uses these fake sourdough English muffins 🤦🏻‍♀️ (am I writing this blog for her? LOL!)

These contain:

Commercial yeast

“Sourdough (wheat flour)” rather than starter

Preservatives

Added acids (vinegar, lactic acid) for flavor

Seed oils and conditioners

And notice the marketing language: “Crafted with a delightful sourdough flavor.”

Flavor… not fermentation.

This product is designed for shelf stability, speed, texture consistency and mass production.

The microbes are not driving the rise. Commercial yeast is.

This is another example of Type III sourdough: added “flavor” without traditional fermentation that improves digestibility and mineral bioavailability.

4. Goldminer Bakery Sourdough

This is an example of a commercial hybrid loaf.

It uses enriched flour, meaning the grain has been refined and then fortified with iron and synthetic folic acid, which is standard practice in most conventional bread production. The wheat is also likely conventionally grown using pesticides since it is not specified as organic.

But since this loaf contains both sourdough starter and commercial yeast, this combination places it in the Type II industrial sourdough category.

In this case, commercial baker’s yeast assists (or accelerates) the rise, shortening fermentation time and increasing production efficiency. While it may contain real sourdough culture, it is not exclusively wild-leavened and likely does not undergo the same extended fermentation as traditional artisan sourdough.

5. Whole Foods Frozen Sliced Sourdough Bread

This is another ‘hybrid’, but with a lot more ingredients! It contains sourdough starter and yeast, which means it is not exclusively starter-leavened. Commercial yeast is assisting or accelerating the rise, so fermentation time isn’t nearly as long as traditional sourdough.

But we also see:

Added wheat gluten (to strengthen structure)

Non organic wheat, so it was likely grown using pesticides

Ascorbic acid

Microbial enzymes

Enriched flour (refined flour with added synthetic folic acid and iron shards)

This places it in the Type II ‘industrial sourdough’ category.

✔ Contains real sourdough culture

✘ Not exclusively wild-leavened

✘ Likely shorter fermentation

✘ Structurally optimized for retail

It’s a hybrid product: part traditional fermentation, part industrial bread.

Still won’t contain the same health benefits as the real deal!

6. Whole Foods Sourdough Loaf (Non-Frozen)

Now this is an example of traditional sourdough (Type I). Since the ingredient list is just flour, water, salt and starter. So, many people may digest this type of bread better due to the traditional fermentation (and thus different final product). However, it’s still important to understand the flour source…

The flour is refined, enriched with synthetic folic acid and iron shards. This is all too common in many breads these days. Folic acid disrupts normal b vitamin metabolism, and iron shards can increase oxidative stress and iron overload.

The traditional fermentation method is used, but using modern grains.

The flour is not organic, so it was likely grown using pesticides.

Then milled and stripped of all nutrients, and fortified with synthetic ones.

(These are things I typically avoid since I digest heritage wheat varieties better. But some people do just fine with this type of flour!)

There are hundreds of “sourdough” products on the market, and there’s no way I can analyze every brand and ingredient label in a single blog post.

Instead, my goal in this blog is to provide some info on how to read the label so you can quickly spot what type of sourdough you’re buying, and choose a loaf you genuinely enjoy and digest well.

The good news is: there are plenty of bakeries and brands doing it right! Once you know what to look for, it gets much easier to find real sourdough.

Here is one example of an awesome option! (No affiliation)

Non refined flour

Organic flour (grown without pesticides)

Just flour, starter, water and salt

Note: Organic isn’t the end all be all. There are some brands that do not have the Organic certification but also don’t use chemicals/pesticides. But that is likely smaller brands, not large brands sold at big box grocery stores. You will have to ask the producers.

What About Gluten Free Sourdough?

Traditional sourdough was not gluten-free. It was made from wheat or other gluten-containing grains fermented with a natural starter. However, the sourdough fermentation process can still happen with many types of flour (like brown rice, sorghum, buckwheat), not just wheat!

There are very much people who cannot tolerate gluten today. But then there are others who are gluten sensitive that may be instead reacting to the pesticides used to grow the wheat, the synthetic vitamins/minerals added to modern refined four, or potentially the different protein structures in modern wheat (that may do well with a heritage wheat variety that was grown without chemicals).

Regardless, some people are seeking gluten-free sourdough, which is a different category entirely.

Since gluten provides structure and elasticity in dough, gluten-free breads often rely on added gums and binders such as:

Xanthan gum

Guar gum

Psyllium husk

Modified starches

These ingredients help mimic the structure that gluten would normally provide. Without them, gluten-free bread tends to crumble or collapse. Some people tolerate these gums just fine.

Others find that consistently consuming them can contribute to bloating or digestive discomfort. (Me!!! I do not do well with these gums)

Truthfully, I don’t have much information on gluten-free sourdough options since I do fine with sourdough loaves made with heritage wheat that does contain gluten. With proper long fermentation, the gluten is partially broken down!

There are likely high-quality gluten-free sourdough options out there that do have a very simple ingredient list. As with everything else, read the ingredient list. Labels can be meaningless these days.

Protecting the Integrity of “Sourdough”

Mass production and shortcuts have changed what many people think real food should cost.

When fermentation is sped up and ingredients are substituted for efficiency, the final product may still carry the name, but it’s no longer the same food.

If you’re going to choose sourdough, choose the real thing! True artisan sourdough relies solely on a wild starter and time. That slower fermentation can improve mineral bioavailability and partially break down certain starches and gluten proteins, which is one reason some people find it easier to digest.

If the ingredient list reads like standard sandwich bread with added acids, sourdough flavoring, and yeast, you might as well just buy regular bread, because that’s essentially what it is.

Traditional sourdough requires just flour, starter, water and salt.

That’s it.

And ideally, the flour itself aligns with your values.

In the U.S., most refined flour is enriched, meaning nutrients removed during milling are replaced with synthetic folic acid and iron. Many people are comfortable with that. Others prefer unenriched or traditionally milled flour.

Organic flour, or flour sourced from farms that avoid chemical inputs, may also matter to you. While wheat is not genetically modified, non-GMO labeling rarely means pesticide-free.

These choices influence cost.

Big-box grocery stores tend to stock brands operating at national scale. Truly traditional sourdough, made slowly, with quality grain, often costs more because it takes more time and better inputs to produce.

That doesn’t mean everyone must buy the most expensive loaf. It just means we should understand what we’re paying for.

Weigh your health goals, accessibility, and budget. But align your expectations with reality.

If you want the best, it likely won’t be the cheapest.

And when you can, support small bakers who are doing it right.

Labels give you claims.

Knowing your farmer (and your baker!) gives you answers.

P.S. I’m especially excited to share that behind the scenes at Nourish, we’re building a traditional sourdough bakery. Our goal is simple: real sourdough, done right, conveniently delivered!

Heritage wheat and ancient grains grown without pesticides.

Freshly milled flour week to week using old fashioned stone milling, for higher nutrient density and improved taste

True long fermentation with just a sourdough starter (not yeast)

Clean ingredients.

More flavor and more nutrient density.

And bread that many people find easier to digest.

Conveniently delivered, without compromising integrity!

Coming soon to Nourish Food Club!