Swlion
7d

Ashley, your analysis of vitamin E scaling with PUFA load stands among the sharpest I’ve seen—command of the Elgin Study and 0.4–0.6 mg/g linoleic acid ratio is precise. Confirms ditching seed oils.

On omega-6/omega-3 ratio: You hammer total PUFA minimization to curb oxidation (correct call), but your position on ratio itself? I skip PUFA oils, take occasional tablespoon peanut butter offset by daily Tbsp ground flax to lock 1:1–4:1 with low totals. Does this allow controlled nuts/seeds when balance holds and PUFAs stay contained? Or is absolute reduction the only rule, ratio irrelevant?

Also, any studies linking longevity/healthspan gains to low PUFA and/or optimal ratios? UK Biobank data shows higher ratios tied to 26% greater all-cause mortality risk, yet both omegas correlate inversely with death—omega-3 stronger. Your stances? Solid work, keep it up.

