For decades, we’ve been taught to fear the sun: cover up, avoid midday light, and rely heavily on sunscreen for protection.

But the sun itself is not the enemy.

Sun exposure plays an essential role in human health, influencing everything from circadian rhythm and mood to vitamin D production and mitochondrial function.

It’s healing, energizing, and fundamental to life!

Still, protecting your skin from excessive ultraviolet (UV) damage and sunburn is important for long-term skin health.

And what many people don’t realize is that your diet influences how susceptible your skin is to sunburn and UV damage.

It’s not just about external protection like sunscreen, hats, or clothing. Your body also builds resilience to the sun from the inside out, and the fats you regularly consume become incorporated into your skin tissues over time.

This is where seed oils and polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) enter the conversation.

Modern diets are now significantly higher in linoleic acid (an omega-6 polyunsaturated fat, or PUFA) than they were historically, largely due to the widespread use of industrial seed oils, ultra-processed foods, plant-based dairy alternatives, and conventionally raised corn- and soy-fed chicken and pork.

These unstable fats are highly prone to oxidation and may make skin more vulnerable to oxidative stress from UV radiation.

In other words, the fats you eat literally become part of your body (including your skin) and influence how your skin responds to sun exposure and UV damage.

So in this article, let’s explore the connection between seed oils, PUFAs, linoleic acid, skin health, and sunburn risk, along with practical ways to support healthier skin and natural sun resilience through diet.

Outline of this article:

Why sunlight isn’t the enemy

What actually causes sunburn

How dietary fats change skin composition

What the research says about seed oils, PUFAs, and UV damage

Why sunscreen isn’t the whole answer

Practical tips for healthier sun exposure

Sunlight Is Not the Enemy

Let’s start by making it very clear that sunlight is one of the most foundational inputs for human health.

For most of human history, people lived in close relationship with the sun. Our ancestors rose with the morning light, worked outdoors, and depended on sunlight not only for food production, but for regulating their biology itself.

The sun delivers a wide spectrum of life-giving rays that interact with the body in powerful ways:

Ultraviolet (UV) Light: Includes UVB (which is essential for vitamin D synthesis in the skin, supporting immunity, metabolism, hormone production and bone health) and UVA (which penetrates deeper into tissues and can support circulation and vascular function) Visible Light: Includes red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet (rainbow!) The balance and timing of visible light exposure strongly influence circadian rhythm, sleep, mood, vision, neurotransmitter production, and hormones. Morning blue-enriched sunlight boosts alertness and helps set the body’s internal clock, while red light supports mitochondrial energy production through the electron transport chain. Infrared (IR) Light: Felt as warmth, infrared makes up a large portion of the sun’s rays. Near-infrared (NIR) penetrates deeply into tissues and has been studied for its regenerative and healing effects on mitochondrial function, circulation, collagen production, muscle recovery, tissue repair, and oxidative stress reduction. NIR light stimulates cytochrome c oxidase, a key enzyme involved in ATP production, helping cells generate energy more efficiently.

Because of these effects, sunlight provides a number of science-backed health benefits:

Supports circadian rhythm

The changing angle and spectrum of sunlight throughout the day provide biological timing cues that regulate sleep-wake cycles, body temperature, digestion, hormone secretion, metabolism, and cellular repair. Morning sunlight exposure is especially important for anchoring healthy circadian rhythms.

Boosts mood and mental health

Who doesn’t feel better sitting in the sunshine? Sunlight supports the production of neurotransmitters involved in mood, motivation, focus, and emotional well-being. Regular sun exposure is associated with lower rates of seasonal depression and improved mental health.

Supports metabolic health

Sunlight influences mitochondrial function, thyroid signaling, inflammation, insulin sensitivity, and energy expenditure. Different wavelengths work together synergistically to support efficient cellular energy production and metabolic resilience.

Supports immune function

Sun exposure enhances vitamin D production while also influencing immune signaling pathways, antimicrobial peptide production, and white blood cell activity.

Promotes vitamin D production

UVB rays hit the skin and convert a cholesterol compound (7-dehydrocholesterol) into pre-vitamin D3, which is then turned into vitamin D. Vitamin D plays a critical role in calcium metabolism, bone health, metabolism, immune function, hormone production, and mood regulation.

The sun literally has healing properties.

In fact, hospitals once used sunlight therapeutically. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, physicians commonly used “heliotherapy,” or sun therapy, where patients recovering from illness were placed in outdoor sunlit areas because fresh air and sunlight were believed to accelerate healing. Before the antibiotic era, controlled sun exposure was even used to support recovery from infections like tuberculosis.

However, acknowledging the benefits of sunlight doesn’t mean excessive sun exposure is harmless.

There is such a thing as too much sun, especially in certain contexts, the time of year, fairness of skin, and unsaturation level of your skin’s fatty acid composition.

Constantly getting sunburned is not doing our skin any favors.

But the goal isn’t to avoid the sun.

The goal is to build a body that can interact with sunlight the way nature intended.

What Causes Sunburn?

Before we talk about how to reduce sunburn risk, it helps to first understand what a sunburn actually is and what’s happening inside the skin when it occurs.

Sunburn is caused primarily by UVB rays from the sun, which are strongest in the middle of the day and much lower at sunrise and sunset. UVB rays are shorter wavelength, higher-energy rays that mainly affect the outer layers of the skin, making them the primary driver of the visible symptoms we associate with sunburn: redness, inflammation, tenderness, swelling, and peeling.

UVA rays, on the other hand, penetrate deeper into tissues. While they cause less immediate visible burning on the surface, they can still generate significant oxidative stress deeper within the skin and are strongly linked to collagen breakdown, premature skin aging, and long-term photoaging.

When UV radiation hits the skin, its high-energy photons are absorbed by molecules inside skin cells. This energy can excite electrons and disrupt normal cellular chemistry, leading to the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), also known as free radicals. These unstable molecules create oxidative stress inside the skin, damaging fats, proteins, mitochondria, and even DNA.

In response, the body activates inflammatory and repair pathways to deal with this cellular damage, producing the classic symptoms we associate with sunburn.

So, a sunburn is not the sun “cooking” your skin, it is your body responding to excessive oxidative stress and cellular injury.

And that distinction matters!

Because if oxidative stress is one of the primary drivers of sunburn, then anything that increases or decreases oxidative stress within the skin may influence how resilient your skin is when exposed to sunlight.

This is where nutrition becomes incredibly important.

The fats that make up your skin, the antioxidants available to neutralize free radicals, and the overall nutrient status of your body can all influence how vulnerable (or how resilient) your skin is to UV-induced oxidative damage.

And among all of these dietary factors, one deserves special attention: the types of fats that become incorporated into your skin tissues.

Your Diet Changes the Fat Composition Of Your Skin

Your skin contains a significant amount of fat, and that’s actually a very good thing! Fats play critical roles in skin structure, moisture, barrier integrity, cellular signaling, and overall skin health.

But it’s important to understand that the fatty acid composition of your skin isn’t fixed. In many ways, your skin reflects your diet.

Research shows that the fatty acid composition of skin lipids (the relative amounts of PUFAs, saturated fats, and monounsaturated fats in your skin) are influenced by your diet and can shift over time based on the types of fats you regularly consume. (r, r)

In other words, when it comes to dietary fats, you really are what you eat.

Your skin naturally contains some PUFAs, and that is completely normal. They play important roles in the body in normal amounts.

The problem is excess.

Modern diets are now dramatically higher in omega-6 PUFAs, especially linoleic acid, than historical diets. This is largely due to the widespread use of industrial seed oils, ultra-processed foods, plant-based dairy alternatives, and conventionally raised corn- and soy-fed chicken and pork.

As dietary PUFA intake rises, the fatty acid composition of the skin can shift toward a greater proportion of these more unstable fats.

And this matters because your skin’s fatty acid profile influences how it responds to sunlight.

More PUFAs in the skin = greater susceptibility to oxidation and a higher risk of sunburn.

As we discussed in the last section, when UV radiation from the sun hits the skin, it generates ROS (aka free radicals). These unstable molecules can attack the fats present within skin cell membranes.

PUFAs are especially vulnerable to this type of oxidative damage because they contain multiple double bonds, which are chemically unstable and highly reactive with oxygen. In contrast, saturated fats contain no double bonds, making them far more chemically stable and resistant to oxidation.

The more double bonds a fat contains, the easier it is to oxidize.

When PUFAs oxidize, they can initiate a process known as lipid peroxidation: a damaging chain reaction where oxidized fats generate more free radicals, more oxidative stress, and more cellular damage.

Under UV exposure, oxidized PUFAs can form harmful byproducts that damage proteins, mitochondria, cell membranes, and even DNA. This oxidative stress contributes to inflammation, redness, impaired skin barrier function, accelerated skin aging, and may increase long-term skin cancer risk. (r)

This is why PUFAs can essentially act as fuel for UV-induced oxidative damage within the skin.

“The unsaturated fat in the skin is a major target for the aging and carcinogenic effects of ultraviolet light.” – Dr. Ray Peat

The greater the proportion of PUFAs stored in skin tissues, the more material is available to undergo lipid peroxidation during intense sun exposure.

And it’s not just sunburn.

The oxidative damage caused by UV exposure is also believed to be a major driver of premature aging of skin (also called photoaging) (r), which can include wrinkles and loss of skin elasticity.

When PUFAs oxidize within the skin, they can break apart into highly reactive compounds such as 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE), which can damage structural proteins like collagen and elastin that help keep skin firm, smooth, and resilient. Over time, this contributes to wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and other visible signs of skin aging. (r)

Oxidized lipids may also play a role in acne development. Research has found that oxidation products of squalene, one of the primary oils naturally present in human skin, are involved in the pathogenesis of acne. (r)

So the consequences of lipid oxidation extend beyond sunburn and may influence multiple aspects of skin health and appearance.

From a biological perspective, we want enough polyunsaturated fats to support normal physiology, but not an excess accumulating in tissues where they can serve as highly vulnerable targets for oxidation. The more unstable fats stored in the skin, the more opportunities there are for UV light to trigger these damaging chain reactions.

The Research: PUFAs and Sun Damage

So, does the research actually support the idea that higher PUFA levels increase vulnerability to UV damage?

When you dive into the literature, the answer is surprisingly consistent.

This will only be a brief review. I’m currently working on a separate article that takes a much deeper dive into the research when I can compile all the notes I have from the studies. It’s amazing how many studies there are out there documenting this, yet it’s been largely suppressed since the mainstream narrative is that PUFAs are good for us.

But even a quick look through the research reveals a clear pattern: a higher PUFA consumption increases your risk of UV damage. (r r)

Eliminating seed oils from the diet has been associated with a dramatic reduction in the risk of UV-induced sunburn (r)

The more linoleic acid in the diet, the more UV damage the skin experiences. (r,r)

Rabbits fed a diet high in PUFAs (10% corn oil) exhibited significantly more skin damage after UV exposure compared to rabbits on a diet high in saturated fats (10% coconut oil). (r) The increased oxidation of PUFAs in the skin cells led to more sunburn and accelerated aging, evidenced by more wrinkled skin.

Individuals with more Linoleic Acid (an Omega 6 PUFA) in the body (which comes from dietary consumption) have increased rates of melanoma (a type of skin cancer). “The percentage of polyunsaturated fatty acids was found to be higher in the melanoma patients than in the controls.” (r)

In mice, PUFA-rich diets (corn/safflower oil) led to more tumors and UV damage than diets higher in saturated fat (r)

More PUFAs in skin cells on the outer layer of skin increases lipid peroxidation when exposed to UVA radiation. (r)

There is a strong association between Linoleic Acid intake and an increased risk of developing different types of skin cancer: squamous cell carcinoma, basal cell carcinoma, and melanoma. (r) This was documented in another review paper (r): A high intake of PUFAs (soybean, corn and flax oil) increased the risk of two types of skin cancer: squamous cell carcinoma (SCC) by 16% and basal cell carcinoma (BCC) by 6%. Higher intakes of Omega 6s were associated with melanoma, SCC and BCC risk, whereas Omega 3 intake was found to increase the risk of BCC. A higher intake of cholesterol was associated with a reduced risk of SCC.

The study results paint a remarkably consistent picture…

The more polyunsaturated fats available in skin tissues, the more material exists for UV radiation to oxidize. That oxidation can contribute to sunburn, inflammation, accelerated skin aging, and potentially even skin cancer development.

The fats that make up your skin influence how your skin responds to sunlight.

What You Put On Your Skin Matters, Too

And it’s not just what we eat. What we put on our skin matters as well.

We carefully consider the fats we eat because of their susceptibility to oxidation. Yet many people unknowingly apply highly unsaturated oils directly to their skin every day through moisturizers, lotions, facial oils, lip balms, and even some sunscreens.

Many skincare products contain oils that are naturally high in polyunsaturated fats, including sunflower oil, safflower oil, soybean oil, grapeseed oil, and hemp seed oil.

So, if UV radiation can oxidize polyunsaturated fats within the skin, what happens when we regularly apply highly unsaturated oils directly onto the skin surface?

Research suggests that the answer may not be insignificant.

Applying creams or skin products rich in linoleic acid (an omega 6 PUFA) on the skin can increase inflammation in the skin and amplify sunburn risk. (r), while more stable lipids such as cholesterol can provide protective effects.

Fortunately, this doesn’t mean you need an elaborate skincare routine or a cabinet full of expensive products.

In many cases, less is more.

Healthy skin is built primarily from the inside out through adequate nutrition, hydration, sleep, and metabolic health. Topical products can certainly play a supportive role, but they cannot compensate for poor diet and lifestyle habits.

Just as it’s wise to read the ingredient labels on the foods you eat, it’s worth taking a closer look at the ingredients in the products you regularly apply to your skin.

After all, your skin is your body’s largest organ, and what goes on it deserves just as much scrutiny as what goes in it!

Why Modern Chemical Sunscreens Aren’t the Complete Answer

One of the most common products people put on their skin is sunscreen! ‹›

Does sunscreen reduce sunburn and UV damage?

Yes.

But how does sunscreen actually work?

What are the ingredients in these products, and are they safe for long-term use?

Many conventional sunscreens rely on chemical UV filters, compounds designed to absorb ultraviolet radiation and convert it into heat before it can damage the skin. While these ingredients can be effective at reducing sunburn, growing research has raised questions about what happens after they’re applied to the body.

In the United States, there are currently 19 sunscreen active ingredients (chemical UV filters) permitted for use. Yet only zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (both mineral-based ingredients) are currently recognized by the FDA as Generally Recognized as Safe and Effective (GRASE).

That leaves 17 chemical UV filters that remain available for use despite significant gaps in long-term safety data…

Concerningly, two common chemical UV filters (Oxybenzone and octinoxate) have been banned in several locations due to concerns about their effects on coral reefs. Research has shown that oxybenzone can damage coral larvae and coral cells at concentrations measured in some reef environments, potentially contributing to coral degradation and bleaching. (ref)

When coral bleaches, it becomes stressed, vulnerable to disease, and more likely to die.

If these chemicals are concerning enough to ban around sensitive marine ecosystems, do we really think that repeated exposure on human skin is completely harmless?

But the UV filters (the ‘active’ ingredients) are only part of the story.

Many sunscreen products contain dozens of additional ingredients, including fragrances, endocrine disruptors, preservatives, penetration enhancers, emulsifiers, stabilizers, and synthetic polymers.

Take Coppertone Sport Sunscreen as an example. Its active ingredients include avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, and octocrylene (chemical UV filters with no long term safety data). But the inactive ingredient list is far longer, containing compounds such as phenoxyethanol, styrene/acrylates copolymer, fragrance, disodium EDTA, and numerous other additives most consumers have never heard of.

Spray sunscreens introduce additional concerns because they rely on aerosol delivery systems. In recent years, some spray sunscreen products have been recalled after testing revealed contamination with benzene, a known human carcinogen.

Many sunscreen formulations contain PUFA-rich oils as carriers or moisturizing ingredients (including sunflower oil, soybean oil, safflower oil, and grapeseed oil).

If UV light interacting with polyunsaturated fats promotes lipid peroxidation, then applying highly unsaturated oils directly onto skin before sun exposure raises an interesting question…Are we increasing the amount of oxidation-prone material present on the skin surface at the exact time we’re exposing that skin to UV radiation?

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The reality is that sunscreen exposure isn’t limited to a handful of UV-blocking chemicals. It’s exposure to an entire chemical formulation.

Does this matter? Do these chemicals stay on the skin?

Many people assume that whatever is applied to the skin remains on the outside of the body.

But that’s not how skin works….

The reality is that everything we put on our skin becomes part of our total toxin exposure burden.

Your skin is a living, porous organ designed to absorb substances from the environment.

Research has shown that chemicals applied to the skin can enter circulation, with some areas of the body being significantly more permeable than others. (ref, ref)

In recent years, studies have demonstrated that several common sunscreen chemicals are absorbed through the skin and enter the bloodstream.

Studies have found that some sunscreen chemicals that are known endocrine disruptors can be detected in the bloodstream after just a single day of use and remain present for days afterward. (ref)

One study found that all six active sunscreen ingredients tested in a commercial sunscreen were absorbed into the bloodstream at levels exceeding the FDA’s threshold for waiving additional safety studies. (ref)

Even more concerning, blood concentrations increased with each day of sunscreen application, and after sunscreen use stopped, the chemicals didn’t immediately disappear. On day seven, concentrations remained above FDA thresholds, and two ingredients (homosalate and oxybenzone) were still present above those thresholds on day twenty-one.

The FDA itself has acknowledged that systemic absorption occurs and that additional safety testing is needed for many sunscreen ingredients.

Many consumers likely assume that sunscreen ingredients have been thoroughly proven safe for long-term use. After all, sunscreen is regulated by the FDA as an over-the-counter (OTC) drug because its purpose is to prevent sunburn and reduce UV damage.

But that’s not really the case.

Several commonly used chemical UV filters remain on the market despite a lack of comprehensive long-term safety data.

So the reality is that millions of people are applying chemicals that have been shown to enter the bloodstream to large areas of their skin every year, even though comprehensive long-term safety data on repeated exposure is still lacking.

None of this means you should ignore sunburn.

But it’s worth recognizing that conventional sunscreen often asks consumers to make a tradeoff: less UV exposure in exchange for greater chemical exposure.

Fortunately, there are alternative ways to protect yourself from the sun without increasing chemical toxicity in your body…

Smart Sun Exposure Tips

I’m not saying you should ditch all forms of sun safety. Severe sunburn damages the skin and should be avoided. But there is a middle ground between getting burned and coating your body with questionable chemicals every day.

Instead of defaulting to fear-based sun avoidance, let’s focus on becoming sun smart by supporting the body’s natural resilience to sunlight.

1. Build your sun tolerance gradually

One of the biggest mistakes people make is going from months of minimal sun exposure straight into hours of intense summer sunlight.

Your skin responds to UV exposure by producing melanin, the pigment responsible for tanning. Melanin acts as a natural sunscreen by absorbing and scattering UV radiation, helping protect the skin from damage.

The more melanin your skin produces, the more natural protection you have against burning.

Most of us come out of winter with very little natural protection. That’s why it’s important to build tolerance gradually.

Start with shorter periods of sun exposure and slowly increase your time outdoors as the season progresses.

Morning and evening sunlight are ideal starting points because UV intensity is lower, while beneficial red and near-infrared light are abundant.

As your skin adapts and melanin levels increase, you can gradually tolerate more sun exposure with a lower risk of burning.

2. Use cleaner and smarter forms of sun protection

There are times when additional protection makes sense.

If you’ll be outside for extended periods during peak UV hours, consider using protective clothing, hats, shade, or mineral-based sunscreen.

Mineral sunscreens that rely on zinc oxide or titanium dioxide provide UV protection without many of the concerns associated with chemical UV filters.

(There are now plenty of clean, mineral based sunscreens available! Here is one option, not affiliated).

The goal isn’t to avoid all sunlight (since we need some without sunscreen for Vitamin D synthesis!)

The goal is to avoid excessive exposure that overwhelms your skin’s ability to adapt and recover.

3. Be mindful of what you put on your skin.

Avoid skincare products high in PUFAs, which readily oxidize in heat and sunlight, contributing to inflammation, oxidative stress, and long-term skin damage.

As we’ve discussed, the skin isn’t completely isolated from the outside world. It is porous and can absorb what you put on it!

Many skincare products contain highly unsaturated oils such as sunflower oil, safflower oil, soybean oil, grapeseed oil, and other ingredients that are particularly susceptible to oxidation.

It makes sense to be mindful of products that place large amounts of oxidation-prone fats directly onto the skin before sun exposure.

It’s also worth being cautious with self-tanners and spray tans. The active ingredient in most self-tanners, dihydroxyacetone (DHA), has been shown to significantly increase oxidative stress in the skin. (ref) (With some estimates of up to 180% increase! Accelerating skin damage and aging.

When it comes to skincare, more is not always better.

Often the best approach is keeping things simple!

4. Watch your diet, and support your skin from the inside out

Perhaps the most important strategy is improving the quality of the materials your body uses to build skin in the first place.

Here are three tips!

A. Lower your dietary PUFA Intake

As we’ve explored throughout this article, the fatty acid composition of your skin reflects the fats you regularly consume.

Reducing excessive dietary PUFA intake may help decrease the amount of oxidation-prone fat stored in skin tissues over time.

Practical ways to do this include:

Cooking with more stable fats such as butter, ghee, tallow, and coconut oil.

Limiting industrial seed oils such as soybean, corn, canola, sunflower, safflower, cottonseed, and grapeseed oil.

Reducing intake of conventionally raised pork and chicken, which tend to be higher in PUFAs.

Keeping nuts and seeds in moderation (which are higher in PUFAs)

Choosing pasture-raised and corn- and soy-free pork, chicken meat and eggs whenever possible.

Prioritizing dairy fats, which are naturally low in PUFAs.

B. Eat a nutrient-dense diet

Healthy skin requires more than just the right fats!

The skin depends on vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients to support collagen production, tissue repair, antioxidant defenses, and normal barrier function.

Rather than focusing on isolated supplements, prioritize nutrient-dense whole foods that provide these compounds in their natural food matrix.

Tracking your food intake on cronometer for a period of time to see your vitamin and mineral intake can be a really helpful tool! And tweaking your diet as needed to add more vitamins and minerals through different food sources.

C. Include polyphenol-rich foods

Many fruits, herbs, vegetables, teas, and spices contain polyphenols and flavonoids that help support the body’s natural antioxidant defense systems.

These compounds can help neutralize free radicals generated during UV exposure and may provide additional support for healthy skin aging and resilience.

Think of them as reinforcing your body’s defense systems, not replacing them.

What if I just supplement a bunch of antioxidants??

Many people wonder whether they can simply take large amounts of antioxidants such as vitamin C or vitamin E and offset the effects of a poor diet.

Unfortunately, no. It’s rarely that simple.

Human studies on antioxidant supplementation have produced mixed results. (r)

The goal shouldn’t be to consume more antioxidants while continuing to flood tissues with oxidation-prone PUFAs.

It’s generally more effective to reduce the source of oxidative stress in the first place while supporting the body’s natural antioxidant systems through a nutrient-dense diet.

In other words, supplements cannot compensate for poor dietary habits.

A resilient metabolism, a nutrient-rich diet, and a lower-PUFA lifestyle remain the foundation of healthy, sun-resilient skin!

Conclusion: Sun Resilience Starts From Within

The goal is not to fear the sun.

Your cells literally need light to function properly, and your skin requires UVB rays to produce vitamin D. Sunlight plays a foundational role in human health, from circadian rhythm and mood to mitochondrial function and immune support!

But that does not mean unlimited sun exposure is harmless.

The goal is to build resilience while avoiding the kind of excessive UV exposure that overwhelms the skin’s natural defense systems and leads to burning.

Sunburn happens when UV exposure exceeds your body’s ability to manage oxidative stress and repair cellular damage. That is why someone who spends all winter indoors may burn quickly during their first intense summer exposure, while gradual, consistent sun exposure often improves tolerance over time.

But adaptation is only part of the equation.

The quality of the fats stored in your skin matters, too.

We’ve all heard the saying, “you are what you eat.”

But this is especially true when it comes to dietary fats. The fats you regularly consume become incorporated into your tissues, including your skin, and can influence how your body responds to sunlight.

A high-PUFA diet may build skin that is more vulnerable to oxidation, inflammation, and UV-induced damage.

That’s why one of the most overlooked sun protection strategies is being intentional about your dietary fat choices.

Reducing excess PUFA intake, minimizing industrial seed oils, and prioritizing more stable fats may help support healthier skin lipids, reduce lipid peroxidation, and improve your skin’s resilience to sun exposure over time.

Because protecting yourself from the sun isn’t just about what you put on your skin.

It’s also about what you put on your plate!

Don’t fear the sun. Build a body that can handle it.

And that starts with the foods that literally become part of your cells, tissues, and skin.

Nourish From the Inside Out 🛡️

If the fats you eat become part of your skin, then the quality of those fats matters.

At Nourish Food Club, we’re committed to helping families reduce their exposure to excess PUFAs by sourcing food from small regenerative farms that align with our standards. We prioritize corn- and soy-free eggs, pork, and chicken whenever possible, along with nutrient-dense dairy, beef, and traditional foods that help support metabolic health from the inside out.

Because building sun-resilient skin doesn’t start with sunscreen.

It starts with the food you eat every day.

Whether your goal is better metabolic health, improved hormone balance, or simply lowering your PUFA intake, we’re here to make food you can trust easier to find.

Low PUFA Eggs, Chicken & Pork

100% Grass-fed Beef and Lamb

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Real, traditional sourdough made with heritage grains

Bone broth canned in glass

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> Shop Low PUFA foods at Nourish Food Club