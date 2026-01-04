The food system didn’t just change what we eat.

It changed what our bodies are made of.

This is something I didn’t fully understand until I started digging into metabolism, fatty acids, and how modern food is produced.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

And once I learned about it, I became obsessed and am on a mission to do something about it.

Over the last century, industrial food replaced traditional fats with highly unsaturated seed oils and PUFA-rich animal products. And that shift didn’t stay on our plates.

It shows up directly in human body fat, metabolism, and long-term health.

Your body fat has changed.

Modern diets have altered the fatty acids that build your body.

You are literally made of different fats than your great-great-grandmother.

And when your building blocks change, your biology changes with them.

Metabolism shifts. Enzyme activity changes. Hormonal signaling is altered.

The result of this metabolic shift is hard to ignore:

Declining metabolic rates

Rising obesity

Increasing infertility

Plummeting testosterone levels

Climbing rates of chronic disease and cancer

Shorter life expectancy

Widespread food intolerances and gut issues

So… how did this happen?

Because you are what you eat.

The modern food system was designed to produce cheap, abundant food. But in the process, it flipped the balance of dietary fats from mostly saturated to heavily unsaturated.

Butter, tallow, and real dairy (rich in stable, saturated fats) were replaced with PUFA-heavy margarine, seed oils, and plant-based alternatives. [This wasn’t accidental. It was driven by misguided health advice, government subsidies, and Big Ag’s bottom line.]

And the dietary fat shift didn’t just change our diet.

It changed us.

It reshaped our biology and the metabolic signals sent to our cells.

Diets high in polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) can:

Slow metabolism and lower energy production

Contribute to hormonal imbalances and infertility

Increase fat gain and inflammation

Weaken immunity and gut health

Accelerate aging and cellular damage

And the PUFA exposure doesn’t stop with seed oils.

Because the industrial food system has changed what livestock eat, as well.

So animal fat has changed too (and this matters more than people realize).

When livestock are fed corn, soy, and other high-PUFA ingredients (made possible through industrial agriculture), those fats accumulate directly in the meat and eggs we consume. (There’s even data showing that the fatty acid composition of dairy and milk can change with dietary manipulation. More about that here).

In other words: PUFAs in → PUFAs out (and less saturated fat out)

As industrial confinement farms (and pasture-based farms) adopted soy- and corn-based feed, animal fat became progressively more unsaturated. Today, conventional chicken and pork can rival canola oil in PUFA content.

Foods that once supplied stable, nourishing fats can now resemble the same industrial oils that disrupt metabolism. And while fear of saturated fat and the obsession with “heart-healthy” PUFA-rich seed oils persist, our metabolisms are paying the price.

Now, I don’t think we are ‘doomed’.

But we can’t keep eating large amounts of PUFAs and expect our body fat composition or our metabolisms to magically improve.

I genuinely believe that through better food production and better food choices, we can restore more saturated body fat and more resilient metabolisms. The kind our great-great-grandmothers had without thinking twice about it.

This belief is the foundation of Nourish Food Club, where we are building a Low PUFA food system from the ground up centered around small regenerative farms.

We’re on a mission to reverse metabolic decline and the ongoing PUFA saturation of the food system. Our food is carefully crafted to be lower in PUFAs, resembling food your great-great grandma would recognize.

By custom-formulating a low-PUFA feed, free of corn, soy, and other high-PUFA ingredients, and inspired by more traditional, old-fashioned livestock diets, I’ve been able to measurably reduce PUFA levels in our food.

Our food is intentionally crafted to be lower in PUFAs: food your great-great-grandmother would recognize, and food that better supports metabolic health.

So, welcome to Farmer Ash’s Substack.

This is where I’ll share deeper dives into the food system, how fatty acids influence metabolism, tips to reduce PUFA consumption, and why rebuilding the food from the ground up matters more than ever.

If these topics interest you, you can subscribe below to follow along!