If you’ve ever stood in the egg section at the store thinking, “I’m trying to do the right thing, but I honestly don’t know what that is anymore,” I get it.

Few foods are more misunderstood, more greenwashed, or more emotionally charged in the grocery store aisle.

Labels are some of the most confusing things to navigate in today’s food system.

It shouldn’t be this hard, but it is, largely due to marketing from large industrial food companies.

As an egg farmer building a regenerative egg system from the ground up, and a first-generation farmer running my own regenerative egg farm, I’ve seen every side of the egg industry. I work directly with our partner farms, design and coordinate delivery of our custom corn- and soy-free feed for our farm and partner farms, and have written detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) that govern exactly how our eggs are produced.

I have seen how most chickens in the industry live, what they eat, what they’re medicated with, and how much of what we’re sold is driven by marketing and fancy labels, not necessarily nutrition.

So today, let’s talk eggs.

My goal isn’t fear, it’s awareness. I want to help you understand how eggs are actually produced so you can make informed choices that align with your health, values, and budget, and confidently put your money into food you genuinely believe in and trust.

Truthfully, all eggs contain valuable nutrients.

But some come with a little more baggage than others.

In this article, we’ll cover:

Are pasture-raised eggs actually better?

How what a chicken eats changes the fats in the egg (yes, all pasture-raised chickens require supplemental feed, and most are eating corn and soy)

Are there real nutritional differences between eggs?

What are the best eggs to buy?

And other FAQs about pasture-raised eggs.

But before we go any further, I want to be very clear: everyone’s situation is different.

We all have different budgets, access, locations, and seasons of life. This is not about perfection or judgment.

This is simply about understanding what you’re actually buying, especially if you’re already paying more.

What does ‘pasture-raised eggs’ mean?

Let’s start here:

What makes a chicken... a chicken?

Chickens are omnivorous ground foragers, not vegetarians.

That means they instinctively spend their day scratching at the soil or large compost piles, peeking under plants and debris, chasing moving food (including insects, field mice, and sometimes even small snakes).

If you watch a chicken on pasture, it’s almost nonstop:

scratch → peck → scratch → peck → run → repeat

That’s foraging. And it’s hard-wired behavior.

(And one of my favorite things to watch as a crazy chicken lady!)

So in the simplest terms, pasture-raised eggs come from chickens that spend time on pasture and return to a secure coop for shelter, sleeping, and laying eggs.

This is how eggs were produced for thousands of years.

That is, until relatively recently when industrial agriculture pulled chickens off pasture and stuffed them inside large buildings called confinement animal feeding operations (CAFOs) to maximize output and reduce costs.

With confinement, chickens lost the ability to express their natural behaviors.

And eggs became a commodity.

Mass production came at the expense of quality, as eggs have changed quite a bit in the last 100 years.

So when chickens are not locked in cages and are given true pasture access, that is significantly more humane, which is why pasture-raised eggs are the best option.

This is why we can largely let go of barn-raised labels like:

“Cage-free”

“Free-range”

“Vegetarian-fed”

And instead focus on sourcing pasture-raised.

But here’s the part that rarely gets explained…

not all pasture-raised eggs are the same.

And that distinction matters: for your health, for small regenerative farmers, and for the food system as a whole.

What pasture-raised isn’t

So what should chickens do? Just roam freely through pastures and forests, finding all their own food?

Not exactly.

First, chickens are easy prey. Left completely unprotected, they would be killed off quickly. That’s why pasture-raised systems still require secure coops, especially at night, to protect birds from predators.

Second (and this is what most people don’t understand): pasture-raised does not mean grain free.

Chickens cannot be 100% grass-fed. Even on pasture, they require a supplemental feed to meet their energy and protein needs.

Chickens are monogastric animals, like humans. They don’t have the specialized digestive systems needed to extract all their nutrients from grass alone. So even in well-managed pasture systems, 70–90% of a laying hen’s calories still come from feed.

Here’s the reality: chickens have been domesticated for over 8,000 years.

Archaeological and genetic evidence suggests that early junglefowl were naturally drawn to human settlements (particularly grain-producing farms) where spilled grains and food scraps provided a reliable food source. Over time, humans offered protection from predators, and chickens became integrated into agricultural life.

In other words, chickens have relied on human-provided grain supplementation for a very long time.

“The birds were naturally attracted to human settlements, particularly to dry rice cultivation on farms, which provided a consistent food source. This proximity allowed for increased familiarity between humans and the junglefowl. Over time, providing food scraps and offering protection from predators fostered a relationship that led to their integration into human societies.” (ref)

What has changed (dramatically) is the types of grains in the feed.

Historically, chickens consumed a mix of local, minimally processed grains tied to regional agriculture, including Wheat, Barley, Oats, Millet, Sorghum, and rice (all naturally low in polyunsaturated fats, PUFAs).

With the rise of industrial, chemical-dependent agriculture in the 1900s (and heavy government subsidies), feed ingredients shifted toward large-scale corn- and soy-based systems, often grown with intensive pesticide use.

“50 years ago, paints and varnishes were made of soy oil, safflower oil, and linseed (flax seed) oil. Then chemists learned how to make paint from petroleum, which was much cheaper. As a result, the huge seed oil industry found its crop increasingly hard to sell... Around the same time, farmers were experimenting with poisons to make their pigs get fatter with less food, and they discovered that corn and soy beans served the purpose, in a legal way. The crops that had been grown for the paint industry came to be used for animal food.”

—Dr. Ray Peat

And that change in feed has had real consequences, for the birds, the land, and the nutritional profile of the eggs. When chickens consume more PUFAs, the eggs we eat contain a higher PUFA content (r,r) which are often the same types of fat in seed oils/vegetable oils.

‘Pasture-raised eggs’ on a label doesn’t tell the full story

Most people don’t realize how loosely “pasture-raised” is defined, especially at a large commercial scale.

When you hear the term pasture-raised, what do you picture?

Hens roaming on green grass. Sunshine. Fresh air. Bugs, plants, and a natural life that produces a better egg.

For many pasture-raised eggs at the grocery store, that image isn’t always what you’re buying.

The term pasture-raised has been heavily greenwashed.

Greenwashing is the practice of using natural-sounding words, imagery, or labels to make a product appear more environmentally friendly or wholesome, without meaningful changes to how it’s actually produced.

Somewhere along the way, we started trusting food labels from large food companies more than the systems behind them.

To be clear: this doesn’t mean eggs are unhealthy.

Eggs have fed humans for thousands of years and remain one of the most nutrient-dense foods available. They provide choline, B vitamins, selenium, high-quality protein, and fat-soluble vitamins.

But it does mean that not all eggs are created equal, and some store-bought “pasture-raised” labels don’t tell the full story.

Some eggs contain healthier types of fats and more bioavailable nutrients.

Others quietly deliver the same types of fats found in industrial seed oils, even when the carton looks wholesome and pasture-raised.

This doesn’t mean pasture-raised eggs are a scam.

But it does mean the term can be misleading.

The 2 Different Pasture-Raised Egg Models

In reality, many pasture-raised eggs at the grocery store in the US are produced by large industrial corporations using systems very different from what most people imagine.

This pasture-raised model usually looks like:

20,000+ birds in large stationary barns

Sometimes a reliance on pharmaceuticals simply due to large flock size, and chemical use for pest control inside the barns

Minimal pasture access, doors closed for part of the day (so that the chickens lay their eggs inside the nest boxes and eat the desired feed total)

Corn- and soy-based feed as the primary calorie source

Often GMO feed unless certified Organic (meaning sprayed heavily with glyphosate and other pesticides)

This system is certainly more humane than conventional industrial hen houses, and eggs will contain more micronutrients than cage-free eggs with true pasture-access at some point during the day. But the chickens are housed in large barns with small doors. Chickens are destructive, and over time this land can get degraded since the barn is stationary.

Many people pay premium prices believing they’re getting something fundamentally different, when in reality, the feeding system compared to barn-raised chickens hasn’t really changed.

And when it comes to fatty acid testing (specifically the balance of polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), monounsaturated fats, and saturated fats in eggs) these eggs are not meaningfully different from standard cage-free eggs.

👉 They often have very similar PUFA levels.

I don’t say that lightly. I say it as someone with fatty acid testing to back it up.

If you’re already spending more on eggs you think are better, I want to make sure your dollars are actually supporting the system you believe they are.

The second pasture-raised model is small-scale regenerative pasture-raised.

This model, often called ‘mobile pasture-raised’, takes pasture access a step further.

This is the system used by many small regenerative farms across the country.

Instead of large stationary barns, hens live in mobile coops that are regularly moved to fresh grass. The birds are rotated across pasture, allowing the land time to rest and regenerate.

Mobile chicken coops that rotate across pasture

Small farms and small flock sizes, which lowers disease pressure and reduces the need for pharmaceuticals

Evenly distributed manure and animal impact, supporting soil health

Regenerative land management practices

True, meaningful pasture access (yes, in snowy months, flocks may be temporarily held stationary using the regenerative deep litter method, while still maintaining outdoor access. Moving coops across snow in the dead of winter like Santa’s sleigh would be inhumane and lead to death, chickens aren’t built for that kind of exposure.)

Yes, many of these farms still use corn- and soy-based feed, but the egg quality is still better than large grocery store pasture-raised brands.

This approach requires significantly more labor.

Coops must be moved regularly.

Feed and water systems must be mobile (compared to stationary feeder and water set ups in the larger barns).

And pasture must be actively managed and rested.

But the outcome for the land, the animals, and the eggs is different.

The distinction between these two pasture-raised systems matters.

Lumping these two systems together under one label isn’t accurate, or fair to the farmers doing the work.

So again, understanding eggs means looking beyond the carton label and into the system behind it. Because while the words may be the same, the reality on the ground often isn’t.

Nutritional Differences: Are Pasture-Raised Eggs Healthier?

To answer this, we need to look at three key areas:

Micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) Phytonutrients (plant-derived compounds) Fat composition (the types of fats in the egg)

Micronutrients: All Eggs Provide Nutrition

The reality is that hens raised in barns are fed carefully formulated diets designed to meet their basic micronutrient needs.

While these feeds are often high in polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), they do supply essential vitamins and minerals. As a result, barn-raised eggs still provide valuable nutrition.

Eggs in general are an excellent source of:

Highly bioavailable protein

Choline

Biotin

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin)

Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid)

Vitamin B12

Folate

Selenium

So yes, all eggs are nutritious.

Where True Pasture-Raised Eggs Differ Nutritionally

Where pasture-raised eggs begin to stand apart is what gets added on top of that baseline nutrition.

A hen’s diet directly affects what nutrients are deposited into the egg.

Truly pasture-raised hens forage grasses, herbs, flowers, and insects.

This results in a far more diverse diet than grain-fed barn hens, and a greater deposition of certain nutrients into the egg yolk

Pasture-raised eggs are well documented in the scientific literature to contain more fat-soluble vitamins:

More vitamin D (ref)

More vitamin E (ref)

More vitamin A (ref)

(In our own lab testing, our eggs were also shown to contain 55% more vitamin B3, 82% more vitamin B5, and 20% more vitamin B1, likely due to a combo of our feed and diverse pasture access.)

These differences occur due to the living environments of the hens.

Sunlight exposure allows hens to synthesize vitamin D, which is then deposited into the yolk. Barn-raised hens typically spend most of their lives indoors with limited natural light.

Fresh grass consumption increases intake of vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E, vitamin K1 and beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A). Hens convert vitamin K1 into vitamin K2, and beta-carotene is converted into retinol (the bioavailable form of vitamin A), which are are deposited into the egg yolk.

This is why eggs from hens living on real pasture often contain higher levels of fat soluble vitamins A, D, E and K2.

In short: you can meet basic nutritional requirements with formulated feed.

But you cannot replicate the complex nutrient input of a living ecosystem when chickens are raised outside on pasture.

And that difference shows up in the egg!

More Phytonutrients

Eggs from hens with access to pasture, especially botanically diverse pasture, contain higher levels and a wider variety of phytonutrients in their yolks compared to eggs from hens fed an indoor, grain-based diet (ref).

Beyond vitamins and minerals, there is another class of beneficial compounds called phytochemicals, also known as phytonutrients.

Phytonutrients are bioactive protective compounds produced by plants as part of their secondary metabolism in response to environmental stressors like sunlight, pests, and soil conditions. This group includes a wide range of compounds such as flavonoids, carotenoids, polyphenols, saponins, and more.

These compounds are responsible for the color, flavor, and aroma of many fruits, vegetables, and herbs, and many are well documented in the scientific literature for their health-supporting properties (ref, ref) including:

Anti-inflammatory effects

Improved gut and metabolic health

Support for eye and cardiovascular health

Reduced oxidative stress

Potential anti-cancer effects

We usually think of phytonutrients as coming from plant foods like fruits, vegetables, herbs, tea, and coffee. But most people don’t realize that pasture-raised animal products can also be a source (ref).

Chickens do not create phytonutrients themselves. Instead, they acquire them from their diet. When hens consume a diverse array of grasses, herbs, forbs, and insects on pasture, they ingest plant-derived phytonutrients. Some of these compounds are then deposited into the egg yolk.

In contrast, barn-raised hens are fed a standardized grain ration with very little botanical diversity. As a result, phytonutrients are often absent or present at very low levels in eggs from confinement systems.

More diverse plants eaten → more diverse plant compounds ingested → more deposited into the egg

This is one of the clearest examples of why pasture-raised eggs are more nutritious.

Truly pasture-raised systems produce eggs with greater nutritional complexity, not just higher vitamin content.

So yes, all eggs provide nourishment.

But eggs from truly pasture-raised hens can deliver a broader spectrum of protective plant compounds that simply cannot be replicated with grain-based indoor feeding.

The Types of Fat in Eggs Has Changed

This is one of the most important, and most misunderstood, differences between eggs.

Many people work hard to avoid seed oils, only to unknowingly consume the same types of fats if eating a lot of eggs from chickens fed corn and soy each day.

Eggs contain fat, and it’s a mix of polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), Monounsaturated fats (MUFAs) and Saturated fats.

But the amount of each type of fat in an egg depends almost entirely on what the chicken eats.

Which brings us to the most important point of all:

What a chicken eats matters more than the label.

Because the fats in the feed become the fats in the egg.

As I discussed earlier, there has been a huge change in what livestock are fed due to monocropped corn, soy and canola-based industrial agriculture.

Most pasture-raised egg operations, especially large commercial brands, use the same off-the-shelf feed as conventional systems.

These feeds are typically high in:

Corn byproducts

Soy

Vegetable oils

Distillers grains

Most of which are rich in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), the same unstable fats found in industrial seed oils.

As a result, most pasture-raised eggs contain higher levels of omega-6 PUFAs than ancestral eggs, despite having access to pasture.

Yes, pasture access can improve vitamin content.

But fat composition is driven primarily by feed.

A higher-PUFA diet for livestock means higher PUFA levels in the food we eat.

And because of how animals are fed today, eggs can now contain PUFA levels comparable to canola oil.

As shown above from MSU fatty acid test results, 2 eggs can have the same amount of linoleic acid, an omega 6 PUFA found in seed oils, as just 1 tablespoon of canola oil.

So pasture-raised eggs will often have slightly more omega-3s, and slightly less omega-6s compared to cage-free eggs.

But because the feed is usually the same, the overall fatty acid profiles remain surprisingly similar.

That’s why simply choosing “pasture-raised” at the store will not meaningfully reduce PUFA intake.

PUFAs are chemically unstable fats that oxidize easily during cooking and digestion, forming harmful byproducts linked to inflammation, metabolic disruption, and cellular damage, and omega-6 PUFAs like linoleic acid also alter cellular energy production by shifting metabolism away from efficient oxidative phosphorylation toward less efficient glycolysis, reducing total ATP output.

Over time, excess PUFA intake is associated with slower metabolic rate, lower energy, increased fat storage, elevated stress signaling, greater oxidative damage, impaired gut and immune function, reduced carbohydrate utilization, increased appetite, and diminished long-term metabolic resilience.

(If you want to go deeper into the science, I cover this extensively in my PUFA deep-dive video or PUFA deep-dive blog post depending on if you would like to watch or read!)

Frequently Asked Questions About Pasture-Raised Eggs

By now, it’s probably clear that “pasture-raised” can mean very different things depending on how eggs are actually produced.

So let’s clear up some of the most common points of confusion I see around pasture-raised eggs and grocery store labels.

Does pasture-raised mean corn- and soy-free?

No.

Even pasture-raised chickens require a supplemental feed, since they can’t meet their energy and protein needs from pasture alone. Most pasture-raised hens at the grocery store are still fed corn- and soy-based diets, which make up the majority of their calories.

If you can find corn- and soy free eggs, that is a great option! Corn- and soy-free eggs can contain fewer unstable fats (if the feed is carefully designed to be low in PUFAs) because the fats in feed become the fats in the egg, resulting in lower PUFA deposition in the yolk, greater oxidative stability during cooking with fewer harmful byproducts, and improved digestibility for many people who are sensitive to corn and soy residues.

Does pasture-raised mean non-GMO?

No, unless the label explicitly states it.

Many grocery-store pasture-raised eggs come from hens fed GMO corn and soy. Those crops are commonly grown using chemical pesticides, and research shows that pesticide residues can transfer from feed into the egg yolk.

Does USDA Organic mean pasture-raised?

Not necessarily.

USDA Organic primarily refers to the feed being organic. While organic standards include outdoor access requirements, they do not require mobile pasture systems, continuous access to fresh grass, or meaningful daily foraging. Enforcement has also historically varied, allowing very different production systems to operate under the same label.

It’s also important to note that organic soybeans contain the same linoleic acid (omega-6 PUFA) as non-organic soybeans. That means organic eggs and non-organic eggs can still have very similar fatty acid profiles.

Why do pasture-raised eggs cost more?

Pasture-raised systems are less efficient by design.

Hens that move freely outdoors burn more energy, weigh less, and lay fewer eggs than birds confined to cages or barns. One study found that pastured hens weighed 14% less and produced about 15% fewer eggs per day compared to caged hens.

There are also higher labor and infrastructure costs. Mobile feed and water systems are far more challenging than stationary barn setups, and pasture-raised hens often lay eggs throughout the pasture, leading to additional labor and unavoidable egg loss.

Do orange yolks mean pasture-raised?

No.

Yolk color can be manipulated through feed additives, both natural and synthetic. There is even a yolk color chart producers can use to select the desired shade. This means a caged hen can lay a bright orange yolk.

That said, some natural additives like marigold can increase beneficial compounds such as lutein and astaxanthin. But yolk color alone does not indicate pasture access or overall egg quality.

Do pasture-raised eggs taste better?

Often, yes.

Hens with access to diverse pasture consume a wider range of plants and insects, which contributes phytonutrients that enhance flavor. Additionally, eggs higher in omega-6 PUFAs tend to oxidize faster as they age, sometimes producing a fishy or stale taste. Lower-PUFA eggs are more stable and tend to taste cleaner and richer.

Is “Pasture-Raised” the Same as Regenerative?

Regenerative agriculture is a farming approach designed to restore soil health, rebuild ecosystems, and improve land over time by working with natural biological systems rather than extracting from them.

A core principle of regenerative agriculture is rest and recovery after animal impact. Just like muscle growth requires rest between workouts, pasture needs time to recover in order to grow back stronger. Without regular movement, land degrades instead of regenerates, and that means fewer plants, fewer insects, and poorer nutrition for the chickens.

This is where mobile pasture-raised systems are fundamentally different.

In mobile systems, chickens are rotated frequently to fresh pasture. Their manure and impact are evenly distributed across the land, and each area is given sufficient rest before birds return. Over time, this builds soil health, increases plant diversity, improves water retention, and restores pasture vitality year after year.

When managed correctly, mobile pasture-raised systems don’t just avoid damage, they can actively regenerate degraded landscapes across the country.

Is “Pasture-Raised” Regulated?

No.

There is no federally required minimum for the amount of pasture or grass per bird, space per hen, total time spent outdoors, frequency of pasture rotation.

As long as the claim is not outright fraudulent, the phrase can legally be used, even if hens spend most of their lives indoors or on barren ground.

USDA approval of pasture-raised label claims typically does not require field verification of pasture use. In many cases, a producer submits an affidavit and internal documentation describing outdoor access, rather than evidence of how birds actually live day to day.

The line between “access to outdoors” and meaningful time on living pasture is one of the most common criticisms in the egg industry.

Because “pasture-raised” has historically lacked a strict definition, producers can legally use the term as long as they describe some form of outdoor access.

This can result in large barns with small exterior doors or dirt lots being labeled “pasture-raised,” even if hens spend only a small fraction of their lives outside.

This is why understanding pasture-raised eggs requires looking beyond the label and into the system behind the carton.

Important note: my discussion here is not a call for more government regulation of food labels. More regulation is rarely the solution.

The better path forward is learning to trust labels less, ask better questions, and know your farmer (or your food source) whenever possible.

Wrapping it Up

All eggs contain nutrients.

But some eggs come with more baggage than others:

Glyphosate and pesticide residues

A high omega-6 PUFA load

Feed-derived allergens

Pharmaceutical interventions

So… are pasture-raised eggs better?

“Pasture-raised” can mean very different things depending on the farm. A small regenerative operation using mobile pasture systems is fundamentally different from a large industrial barn with limited outdoor access.

Sourcing Advice from An Egg Farmer:

If your only option is the grocery store, choose Organic pasture-raised (non-organic options are usually GMO).

That will still be a great option.

But truly, the best option is not the grocery store. We put far too much trust in packaging and label claims, and that trust tends to benefit large food corporations more than consumers.

Whenever possible, buy eggs from a local farmer you know or can talk to.

If you can find corn- and soy-free eggs from your farmer, that’s even better!

It’s not practical to source everything perfectly. But eggs are one of the easiest foods to start sourcing locally, and doing so supports small regenerative farmers instead of industrial corporations.

Find your local farmer here at eatwild.com

Between 1950 and 2023, the number of small family farms declined by roughly 66%.

Supporting small farms is one of the most direct ways we can help rebuild the food system.

You’ll usually:

Get better eggs

Pay a similar or better price

Support a regenerative farm instead of the commodity system

Avoid confusing marketing labels

Labels and beautiful imagery aren’t inherently bad, but without transparency, they can be deeply misleading. What matters most is finding a source you can truly trust.

If you don’t have a local farmer, we’ve got you.

That said, it’s not realistic for most people to source all of their food directly from farms. Convenience matters. Life is busy.

And if you don't have access to a local farmer you trust... or it's not practical to drive long distances regularly. That’s why we built Nourish Food Club, where we hold our standards higher than most other pasture-raised eggs.

Of course I believe our eggs are the best 😂 because me, Sarah, and Brandon built this regenerative egg system from the ground up.



When I started farming five years ago, I quickly realized existing chicken feed options weren’t up to our standards. So I created our own custom corn-, soy-, and flax-free feed, intentionally designed to be low in PUFAs (the fats found in seed oils).



The result:

👉 73% less linoleic acid (the Omega 6 PUFA found in seed oils) than the Nation’s leading Organic pasture-raised eggs at the grocery store.

We partner directly with small regenerative farms that use mobile pasture-raised systems, humane animal care, and our custom corn- and soy-free feed.

✔️ Low PUFA

✔️ Corn-, soy-, and flax-free

✔️ Supports small regenerative farms

✔️ Real food with modern convenience



Our eggs are delivered to your door for Food Club members at a per-dozen price that’s surprisingly similar to many large pasture-raised grocery store brands.

Our pricing includes:

Four dozen pasture-raised eggs lab-tested to be low in PUFA

Protective packaging designed to safely ship eggs (not a $0.10 carton)

FedEx shipping

Package protection

We are on a mission to make old-fashioned farm-fresh food more accessible, while still supporting the farmers who make it possible.

Final Thoughts

You don’t need to buy “perfect” eggs.

I share about our eggs at Nourish because I am genuinely proud of what we have built

(I understand it’s not for everyone!)

But the purpose of this article is education, not pressure.

And to explain the differences between a few different egg models.

You deserve to know what you’re paying for. And regenerative farmers deserve the distinction.

At the end of the day:

Labels give you claims.

Knowing your farmer gives you answers.

XO,

Farmer Ash