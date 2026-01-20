Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cathleen Manny's avatar
Cathleen Manny
1d

Your article is far too long and drawn out. And I’m someone who doesn’t mind reading long articles. My other gripe is this: you talk about what is NOT in your chicken feed, yet you don’t talk about what IS in your chicken feed. Extremely annoying. Especially after you emphasize that the feed is one of the most important factors for producing ‘good’ eggs. Therefore, I challenge you to reply to my comment here, and tell me exactly what your feed recipe is. And, no, don’t make me click on a link to find out. Thanks for listening.

Reply
Share
26 replies
Un•AI•ify's avatar
Un•AI•ify
1d

Much appreciated for this post, but the AI writing is undermining its credibility.

Reply
Share
5 replies
120 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ashley Armstrong · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture