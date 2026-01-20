The so-called “Vital Farms Egg Scandal” has opened many people’s eyes to a reality that’s been hiding in plain sight: the modern food system is built on corn and soy as its dominant commodity crops.

For many, this is the first time they’re realizing that Vital Farms feeds its laying hens corn and soy, and that even the black-carton eggs are produced with GMO corn and soy in the feed.

I understand why people feel frustrated and confused.

When you pay a premium price, you expect something meaningfully different, not just better marketing branding.

But truly, this is not a scandal.

Vital Farms has never lied about their feed. They have openly stated in their FAQs that their chickens are fed corn and soy.

What’s actually happening is that many people assumed that a higher price tag and a “pasture-raised” label meant something far more distinct from the conventional system than it does in practice.

So what’s really being exposed here isn’t deception. It’s five much bigger issues:

How easily consumers trust labels from large food companies, revealing the power of fancy packaging, cute pictures, and marketing language The expectation that massive food corporations operate like small farms, despite the realities of scale (and yes, Vital Farms is now publicly traded, with BlackRock among its largest shareholders) The outsized influence of online influencer voices without farming or feed-formulation experience, where buzzwords often replace understanding The inescapable dominance of the modern corn- and soy-based agricultural system The gap between what most people think “pasture-raised” means, and what it actually means under current regulations

Unfortunately, fancy labels don’t mean much, especially when it comes to “pasture-raised.”

Learning this reality years ago is exactly why we chose a different path at Nourish.

Instead of trying to shop our way out of a broken system, we set out to build a healthier egg, and an entirely different food system, from the ground up.

Why the Fatty Acid Results Are Exactly What We’d Expect

Many people are surprised by the fatty acid test results, but this outcome is so well established in the scientific literature that it’s considered foundational poultry nutrition. (ref, ref)

The fats present in chicken feed can change the fats in the egg yolk.

When chickens consume more polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), more PUFAs appear in the egg.

Soy is particularly high in omega-6 polyunsaturated fats, especially linoleic acid.

When soy (or other high PUFA feed ingredients) is included in the feed, linoleic acid increases in the yolk. The amount of linoleic acid in an egg is not random; it is dose-dependent, tracking closely with how much linoleic acid the hen consumes.

The Reality of Chicken Farming

Chickens are not cows.

They are omnivorous, monogastric animals, meaning they have a single stomach and cannot convert grass into energy the way ruminants like cattle can.

Chickens also have very fast metabolisms and a high core body temperature. Anyone who has raised chickens knows this well: they poop a lot.

That’s a sign of rapid digestion and a high metabolism.

And high metabolic rates come with high demands.

Chickens require high levels of calories, nutrients and protein.

Laying hens require consistent, energy-dense nutrition to meet their needs for:

Adequate calories

Complete protein (essential amino acids)

Critical minerals like calcium and phosphorus, which are essential for egg production

Grass and insects alone cannot reliably meet these needs, especially year-round or at any sort of price-reasonable scale.

Without sufficient calories and balanced nutrition, hens will:

Lose body condition

Reduce or stop laying

Develop nutrient deficiencies

Become more vulnerable to stress and disease

That outcome isn’t “natural.” It isn’t humane. It can be seen as neglect.

A Brief Historical Context

Humans have domesticated chickens for roughly 7,000–8,000 years. For nearly all of that time, chickens have lived alongside humans, not as wild, self-sustaining foragers. Chickens are also very easy prey animals, and would die very easily ‘in the wild’.

They’ve always relied on human-provided supplemental food.

Historically, that food included table scraps, locally grown crops, and regionally available grains: feeds that were naturally low in polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs). Think oats, wheat, barley, rice, legumes & other grains.

What has changed, dramatically, is not the need for supplemental feed, but the feed composition.

The Modern Feed Shift

In the last century, industrial feed formulations have become dominated by:

Corn

Soy

Corn byproducts

Distillers grains

Industrial seed oils

Other high PUFA ingredients

Even on pasture, most laying hens still receive 70–90% of their calories from feed, not forage.

This is the reality many consumers don’t realize: pasture is a supplement for chickens, not a complete diet.

And when you understand this, you can better understand why

Pasture-raised ≠ corn- and soy-free

Pasture-raised ≠ low PUFA

Pasture does provide important benefits. It contributes micronutrients and phytonutrients, allows for natural behaviors like scratching and foraging, provides sunlight exposure, and improves overall animal welfare.

But pasture alone cannot deliver enough consistent calories or protein to sustain a healthy, productive laying hen.

Why Feed Still Matters Most

At the end of the day, what’s in the feed determines what I believe to be some of the most important characteristics of the egg, including:

The fatty acid profile

Total PUFA load (especially omega-6 linoleic acid)

Total pesticide load

Allergen exposure

Phytoestrogen content

The egg’s long-term metabolic impact in humans (since eggs are often a daily food choice, which means daily intake of a higher PUFA load will add up over time)

Eggs are not just a product of how chickens live, they are a product of what chickens eat.

The Reality of the Modern Food System

The unfortunate reality is that roughly 99% of chickens in the U.S. are fed corn and soy, not because farmers are malicious or careless, but because that is what’s readily available, affordable, and logistically possible.

Yes, this includes most pasture-raised eggs.

What differs across production systems isn’t usually the feed, it’s the living conditions.

Terms like cage-free, free-range, and pasture-raised describe how chickens are housed and allowed to move.

They do not meaningfully describe what chickens eat.

Across most of the industry, the feed itself is remarkably consistent.

Modern feed formulations are now dominated by:

Corn

Soy

Corn byproducts

Distillers grains

Industrial seed oils

This didn’t happen by accident.

It’s the downstream result of decades of agricultural policy and industrialization: including the expansion of chemical-dependent farming systems and government subsidy programs that heavily prioritized corn and soy as commodity crops, rather than prioritizing food quality, nutrient density, or long-term human health.

That quiet shift in feed composition has profoundly reshaped the nutritional profile of eggs.

This is where the fatty acid composition data becomes especially revealing.

Vital Farms is not an outlier, it is representative of large-scale pasture-raised egg brands. When you look at their fatty acid profile alongside cage-free eggs, the similarity is striking.

That similarity tells us something important:

The feed drives the fatty acid profile, not the housing system.

When the feed is largely the same, the yolk will be largely the same, whether a hen lives in a cage, a barn, or has access to pasture.

Most commercial feeds do not change meaningfully across these systems. So while pasture access can improve animal welfare and provide some nutritional benefits, it does not override the dominant influence of feed composition on:

PUFA content

Linoleic acid levels

Overall fat balance in the egg

Why I Believe Eggs With Fewer PUFAs Matter

Eggs are a daily food for many people, so small differences compound quickly over time.

Reducing PUFA exposure at this level has meaningful downstream effects:

Lower PUFA intake, day after day Eating fewer PUFAs means storing fewer PUFAs in your tissues, which supports better energy production and healthier metabolic function over time. Greater oxidative stability during cooking Polyunsaturated fats contain unstable double bonds that oxidize easily under heat. Eggs lower in PUFA produce fewer oxidation byproducts like lipid peroxides and malondialdehyde (MDA). Reduced allergen exposure Soy proteins and corn breakdown products are common allergens and can transfer from feed into the egg. Many customers who previously couldn’t tolerate eggs find they can tolerate ours. Linoleic acid’s effects on gut integrity may also play a role. Better taste More stable fats produce cleaner, richer flavor. People notice, even without knowing why!

These eggs aren’t designed to be trendy.

They’re designed to be biologically appropriate and metabolically supportive!

Eggs our great-great grandmas would recognize.

What to Do

First, we have to reset expectations.

We can’t expect food from big-box grocery stores to meet small-farm, clean-food standards, and we need to stop being surprised when it doesn’t.

Many people want to believe that what’s on a grocery store shelf is equivalent to farm-fresh food. But in most cases, it isn’t.

At the same time, we also need to stop expecting small-farm, clean food to cost the same as grocery store food.

These are fundamentally different farming systems producing fundamentally different food. Equating them isn’t fair, and in practice, it actively harms small regenerative farmers.

Large corporations can absorb losses, optimize for scale, and manipulate pricing expectations. Small farms cannot. When consumers expect “perfect” food at industrial prices, it pushes small farmers out of the market entirely.

Many large pasture-raised egg brands sold in grocery stores come from industrial-scale barns housing 20,000+ hens. Pasture access may exist, but it’s very different from mobile pasture-based systems on regenerative farms, where flocks are moved regularly and feed formulation is intentionally controlled.

Those differences matter.

That disconnect also creates unrealistic expectations about what real food looks like.

No, it’s not natural for all eggs to be the same size or color.

No, produce shouldn’t look flawless.

No, not every steak will look identical.

Variation is a sign of biological reality, not a flaw.

If you want to support food systems that actually prioritize animal nutrition, land stewardship, and human health:

Seek out small local farms whenever possible

Use resources like EatWild.com to find producers near you

Or, if it makes sense for your life, check us out at Nourish Food Club: old-fashioned low-PUFA food, produced intentionally, with the convenience of modern delivery

While much of the modern food system has moved toward highly unsaturated, unstable fats, we’re on a mission to do the opposite: to lower PUFA exposure and bring food back in line with human biology.

Because restoring metabolic health doesn’t start with drugs or labs.

It starts with what’s on your plate!