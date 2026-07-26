I know I normally spend my time talking about the food system, industrial agriculture, regenerative farming, polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs), and why food quality matters. And don’t worry… I will continue to talk about all of that!

But the truth is, food is only one piece of the health puzzle.

Another piece that deserves just as much attention is exercise.

More specifically, building muscle.

Most people know me as a regenerative farmer, but I am also a farmer that lifts 💪

(To quickly address a FAQ: No, farming by itself isn’t enough to build significant muscle. There’s a big difference between simply being active and intentionally training for muscle growth. Building muscle requires taking your muscles through challenging ranges of motion with enough resistance and intensity to stimulate growth. Farming keeps me moving, but lifting weights is what tells my body to build muscle.)

I’ve also spent the last decade lifting weights and coaching hundreds of people through strength training. I’ve seen firsthand how transformative building muscle can be, not just for changing your physique, but for improving your health, confidence, energy, and quality of life.

So today I want to talk about one of the most persistent myths in the fitness industry.

(Seriously, why is this still a thing? lol)

“Toning workouts.”

So let’s just address it head on = there are no toning workouts.

Despite what social media, magazines, and some fitness influencers will tell you, there isn’t a secret rep range that “tones” your muscles. High reps don’t magically tone, light weights don’t magically tone, and there isn’t a special exercise or class that unlocks the toned look.

Because “toned” isn’t describing a workout at all.

It’s describing a body composition.

So let’s uncomplicate “toning” real quick =

You build the muscle first.

Then you lose enough body fat to reveal it.

That’s literally the formula.

Now, before I go any further, I’m definitely not claiming to have the world’s best physique. 😂 I’m not a bodybuilder, and I don’t dedicate my life to fitness. I have absolutely no plans to step on a bodybuilding stage anytime soon (or ever, lol). In fact, I still want to build a lot more muscle!

But despite how chaotic life has become co-running four businesses, I’m honestly really proud of the progress I’ve made over the last few years. Not because I found some secret workout. But because I finally stopped chasing every diet trend and fitness extreme, and started sticking to the basics.

Truthfully, I’m still trying to undo years of the mistakes I made from constantly dieting and trying to lose weight.

I’m far from where I want to be…but I’m also really proud of how far I’ve come!!

So what actually changed?

I didn’t find the perfect workout, or finally discovered the magic rep range.

I simply stopped spending my life trying to lose weight.

Instead, I started spending it trying to build muscle.

And that one mindset shift changed everything.

I went through this myself, and we now see the same thing over and over again inside Transform.

So many people never get the “toned” look they’re after because they spend years bouncing from one diet to the next…

Always trying to lose another 5–10 pounds.

Diet after diet. Weekend reset. “I’ll start over on Monday.” Weight loss – weight regain cycle.

All while never spending much time intentionally building muscle.

Honestly, I think this constant diet cycle is one of the biggest reasons so many people end up “skinny fat.”

(More body fat and less muscle mass.)

You can weigh less than you did five years ago… …but still not necessarily leaner or more ‘toned’.

Because every time you diet without giving your body a reason to hold onto muscle, you risk losing some of it along the way.

Research consistently shows that resistance training during a calorie deficit helps preserve muscle compared with dieting alone. (ref, ref)

So, every time you diet without giving your body a reason to hold onto muscle, you risk losing some of it along the way.

And if that cycle repeats over and over… you eventually end up with less muscle than you started with.

Skinny fat.

Now if we go back to wanting to look more “toned”, we first have to accept that you can’t reveal muscle that hasn’t been built yet.

Honestly, that one sentence would have saved me years of frustration.

If I could go back in time and give my younger self one piece of advice, it would be this:

Give yourself permission to stop making weight loss the goal for a while.

Not forever, but long enough to build something.

Instead, let’s enter a season of getting stronger.

Lift challenging weights for adequate muscle stimulus (not cardio weight classes)

Push your sets close enough to failure that the last few reps feel genuinely difficult.

Stick with the same program for months. (Yawn, I know. But do you want novelty… or results?)

Progressively add weight or reps over time.

Eat enough protein.

Eat around maintenance calories, or even a small calorie surplus if it’s appropriate for your goals.

Most importantly…fuel your workouts instead of trying to just survive them and go through the motions.

Then, after months of building that foundation, do a short fat-loss phase.

That’s when all of your hard work starts to show!

I know it sounds backwards to stop pursuing fat loss.

But if you’ve spent years trying to lose weight…

Eating more consistently, training harder, and building more muscle might actually get you closer to your goal physique than another diet ever will.

I truly believe the body you’re hoping for…

is probably on the other side of getting stronger.

Stop chasing “toning.”

Start building muscle. 💪

If you’re looking for a little support to help get you started on your muscle building journey, we have some free/low-cost ways to help :)

We have a free beginner strength guide with a simple 3 day lifting routine to get you started, along with our Train2Change workout app (less than $1/day) with muscle-building workouts, progress tracking, educational resources, and a supportive community all working towards the same goal:

getting stronger, not just smaller.

Let’s get strong!