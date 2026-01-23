Using Milk the Nose-to-Tail Way
Why low-fat dairy isn’t bad, and never was
If you’ve spent any time in the nutrition world, you’ve probably noticed how heated the conversation around dairy can get.
Whole milk only.
Low-fat dairy is bad.
Skim milk is “not-ancestral.”
But here’s my take: this way of thinking doesn’t actually reflect how dairy was used historically.
Both whole-fat dairy and low-fat dairy have always had a place in traditional food systems.
So let’s talk about dairy the same way we talk about meat: nose-to-tail (where no part goes to waste!)
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dairy Built Civilizations
Let’s first give dairy some lovin, since it has played a massive role in shaping human history.
Humans have consumed dairy for over 7,000 years.
Access to milk meant:
A portable, nutrient-dense calorie source
Reduced risk of starvation during travel and seasonal scarcity
Increased infant survival
Population growth and the rise of farming communities
Dairy allowed humans to settle, travel, reproduce, and thrive.
We quite literally would not be where we are today without it.
Cheers to milk 🥛
The Ancestral Mistake We’re Making Today
Here’s the thinking in some modern nutrition spaces goes sideways.
We’ve reduced dairy to a binary:
Whole milk = good
Low-fat dairy = bad
But traditionally, no one consumed dairy this way.
Ancestral kitchens didn’t choose one version of milk and discard the rest. They used all of it.
Just like nose-to-tail animal eating, dairy was fully utilized. They couldn't afford not to.
Whole Milk, De-Constructed
Let’s take raw whole cow’s milk and pour it into a glass drink dispenser.
Put it in the fridge.
Wait 24–48 hours.
What happens?
Milk naturally separates into:
Cream (top)
Skim milk (bottom)
What to do with the cream?
Use in your coffee or tea
Cooking and baking recipes
Culture to make sour cream
Churn into butter (can use a blender!)
Raw whipped cream
This is where butter, ghee, and cream-based foods come from.
What to do with the skim milk?
The skim milk underneath was never ‘waste’!
It can be used for:
Drinking as-is
Yogurt
Gelatin gummies
Cultured dairy foods
No, Skim Milk is Not Bad
Skim milk still contains:
High-quality protein
Calcium
B vitamins
Minerals
If humans had only consumed whole-fat dairy and discarded the rest, there wouldn’t have been enough butter to go around 😉
Don’t Toss the Whey
If you make yogurt, you’ll be left with whey: a mineral-rich, acidic liquid that traditional cultures prized.
Historically, whey was used for:
Baking
Cooking grains and beans (adds minerals + improves digestibility)
Marinades
Soaking grains: The mild acidity helps activate phytase, which breaks down phytic acid and improves mineral absorption.
Nothing wasted. Everything used.
So… Is Low-Fat Dairy “Bad”?
No.
Whole-fat dairy is good.
Low-fat dairy is also good.
When you understand how dairy was traditionally used, food rules start to fall apart, and eating gets simpler, calmer, and more nourishing.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This reframe is so practical. I've seen so many people stress about wether they're doing dairy "right" when historically people just used what they had. The cream layer separation example makes it super clear that low-fat dairy isn't some industrial mistake, its just what's left after extracting fat for butter. Honestly makes me rethink alot of rigid food rules I've internalized without questioning.