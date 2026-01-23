If you’ve spent any time in the nutrition world, you’ve probably noticed how heated the conversation around dairy can get.

Whole milk only.

Low-fat dairy is bad.

Skim milk is “not-ancestral.”

But here’s my take: this way of thinking doesn’t actually reflect how dairy was used historically.

Both whole-fat dairy and low-fat dairy have always had a place in traditional food systems.

So let’s talk about dairy the same way we talk about meat: nose-to-tail (where no part goes to waste!)

Dairy Built Civilizations

Let’s first give dairy some lovin, since it has played a massive role in shaping human history.

Humans have consumed dairy for over 7,000 years.

Access to milk meant:

A portable, nutrient-dense calorie source

Reduced risk of starvation during travel and seasonal scarcity

Increased infant survival

Population growth and the rise of farming communities

Dairy allowed humans to settle, travel, reproduce, and thrive.

We quite literally would not be where we are today without it.

Cheers to milk 🥛

The Ancestral Mistake We’re Making Today

Here’s the thinking in some modern nutrition spaces goes sideways.

We’ve reduced dairy to a binary:

Whole milk = good

Low-fat dairy = bad

But traditionally, no one consumed dairy this way.

Ancestral kitchens didn’t choose one version of milk and discard the rest. They used all of it.

Just like nose-to-tail animal eating, dairy was fully utilized. They couldn't afford not to.

Whole Milk, De-Constructed

Let’s take raw whole cow’s milk and pour it into a glass drink dispenser.

Put it in the fridge.

Wait 24–48 hours.

What happens?

Milk naturally separates into:

Cream (top)

Skim milk (bottom)

What to do with the cream?

Use in your coffee or tea

Cooking and baking recipes

Culture to make sour cream

Churn into butter (can use a blender!)

Raw whipped cream

This is where butter, ghee, and cream-based foods come from.

What to do with the skim milk?

The skim milk underneath was never ‘waste’!

It can be used for:

Drinking as-is

Yogurt

Gelatin gummies

Cultured dairy foods

No, Skim Milk is Not Bad

Skim milk still contains:

High-quality protein

Calcium

B vitamins

Minerals

If humans had only consumed whole-fat dairy and discarded the rest, there wouldn’t have been enough butter to go around 😉

Don’t Toss the Whey

If you make yogurt, you’ll be left with whey: a mineral-rich, acidic liquid that traditional cultures prized.

Historically, whey was used for:

Baking

Cooking grains and beans (adds minerals + improves digestibility)

Marinades

Soaking grains: The mild acidity helps activate phytase, which breaks down phytic acid and improves mineral absorption.

Nothing wasted. Everything used.

So… Is Low-Fat Dairy “Bad”?

No.

Whole-fat dairy is good.

Low-fat dairy is also good.

When you understand how dairy was traditionally used, food rules start to fall apart, and eating gets simpler, calmer, and more nourishing.