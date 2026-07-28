Let’s just take a moment to marvel at the beauty of something so simple.

One of the most powerful forms of environmentalism begins with the movement of a single wire.

And cows.

Despite many people saying their burps destroy the environment (lol), these beautiful, majestic beasts help restore ecosystem function and soil health than many ‘Green Energy’ initiatives out there.

Yes, if you leave livestock in the same area for too long, they can absolutely damage the land.

But that’s not how regenerative grazing works. The cows spend a short period of time on one section of the pasture, then we move a single electric wire.

The herd walks onto fresh grass, knowing dinner is on the other side, and the paddock they just grazed is left alone to recover.

But that grazing isn’t just the cows eating grass.

Every bite sends a signal to the plant to regrow.

And to fuel that new growth, the plant pulls down more carbon from the atmosphere through photosynthesis, helping to restore the natural carbon cycle.

Some of those newly made sugars are then sent underground, where they feed the vast community of microbes living beneath our feet.

And while they much on dinner, they deposit a gift.

Manure.

Mother Nature’s fertilizer!

Rich in nutrients like NPK (nitrogen, phosphorous, and potassium) that help fuel the next cycle of growth.

The entire system begins feeding itself.

It’s actually a lot like building muscle.

When you lift weights, you’re creating a small amount of beneficial stress on your muscles. But you don’t train that same muscle every hour of every day.

You lift, then you recover. And it’s during that recovery that your body adapts. The muscle rebuilds itself stronger than before.

Done well, strength training doesn’t wear the body down. It builds it up!

You become stronger, more metabolically healthy, more physically capable, and more resilient.

So the healthiest bodies aren’t the ones that avoid all stress. They’re the ones that experience the right kind of stress, followed by enough time to recover.

Pastures work the same way.

Well-managed grazing can rebuild ecosystem function and improve soil health more effectively than leaving the land idle for years on end.

A little livestock disturbance, followed by plenty of recovery, and overtime soil health starts turning back online.

The soil accumulates more organic matter, which allows pastures to hold more water and increase resiliency to droughts. Microbial life becomes more abundant and diverse, allowing plants to access a wider array of nutrients in the soil ecosystem. The plant roots grow deeper. Birds, insects, fungi, earthworms, and countless other forms of life begin returning. The entire ecosystem becomes healthier.

All because of the movement of a single wire, and a cow munching on some grass.

The healthiest systems aren’t the ones that experience no disturbance. They’re the ones that experience the right kind, followed by enough time to recover.

“But what about methane from cow burps? Isn’t that bad for the environment?”

Let’s address that real quick.

Methane from ruminant animals is part of the natural carbon cycle.

Plants pull carbon dioxide from the air through photosynthesis, cows eat those plants, methane is produced during digestion and released into the atmosphere through burps.

About a decade later, that methane breaks down and becomes carbon dioxide again, which plants use for photosynthesis.

And the cycle repeats!

The methane belched by cows is not adding new carbon to the atmosphere. It is part of a biological cycle that has existed for a very, very long time.

So maybe it’s time we stopped asking whether cows are the problem, and started asking a different question: how are we managing the land?

Because whether we’re raising livestock or growing crops, the health of the ecosystem depends less on what we’re farming than how we’re farming it.

Millions of acres have been degraded with industrial agriculture practices by leaving soil bare, relying on synthetic pesticides and agrochemicals, and simplifying ecosystems into monocultures.

Industrial agriculture practices (like leaving soil bare for months on end, heavy use of pesticides and agrochemicals, and monocultures that simplify ecosystems instead of strengthening them) have degraded millions of acres across the US.

But ironically one of the most effective tools we have for reversing that damage, is the very animal we’ve been told is destroying the planet.