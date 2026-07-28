Ashley Armstrong

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Gett1
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Very good article! I visited Joel Salatin’s farm a few years ago and got to see this in action. The pasture the cows just vacated was down to the nub and covered with pies. Two pastures back the chickens were exploding those patties and eating the bugs leaving it completely clean as if a mower had come through and cut the grass. No sign of anything but growing pasture. He talked about how the farm was before his father bought it, rocky outcropping lousy soil from continuous row cropping. I wonder what you think about rotational grazing for a few years then planting the components of your chicken and pig feed for a year, then back to cows.

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