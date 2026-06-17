Have you ever noticed how a perfectly ripe summer peach tastes completely different than one bought in the middle of winter?

Or how the first strawberries of the season seem sweeter, juicier, and more exciting than the berries you’ve been eating year-round?

It turns out there may be more going on than just better flavor!

Over the past several years, I’ve become increasingly interested in bringing a little seasonality back into my own diet.

Much of that interest came from starting my own farm (Angel Acres), gardening, and starting Nourish Food Club working directly with our network of small farmers and building an alternative food system.

The more time I spent in my garden, on my farm, talking with our farm partners, walking fields, harvesting food, and paying attention to what was naturally available throughout the year, the more I realized how disconnected most of us have become from the rhythms of food production.

Nature has seasons, and food has seasons.

Yet modern food systems often make it feel like everything is available all the time.

This article is a look at how I think about seasonal eating, how I implement it in my own life, and why I believe it can support both better health and a better food system.

Not because I think everyone needs to eat perfectly in season.

But because I think there is value in paying attention to nature’s rhythms and allowing them to influence our food choices a little more than modern food systems often do.

For most of human history, eating seasonally wasn’t a trend or a health hack. It was just simply how food and farming worked.

Strawberries arrived in early summer. Berries and melons followed throughout the warm months. Peaches ripened in late summer. Apples carried families into fall. Different vegetables came in and out of season depending on the weather, while potatoes, grains, winter squash, and preserved foods helped sustain people through winter.

Nature set the menu!

Today, things look a little different.

We can walk into a grocery store in December and buy berries shipped from the other side of the world grown in a pot indoors. That convenience is incredible, but it has also disconnected many of us from the natural rhythms of food.

So before we dive in, what exactly is seasonal eating?

To me, seasonal eating is the practice of eating foods when they are naturally ripe and at their peak freshness.

It’s less about strict food rules and more about reconnecting with the rhythms of nature.

Every plant has a growing cycle from seed to harvest. As a plant matures, it develops flavor, aroma, nutrients, and a unique phytochemical profile. Its fiber structure changes. Its sugars change. Its color changes.

When fruits and vegetables are allowed to fully mature and are harvested at peak ripeness, they often provide more of the vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, flavors, and other compounds that make food nourishing.

And when you look at the research, there are several reasons why this may matter.

Produce harvested at peak ripeness is often more nutrient-dense.

Seasonal eating naturally increases dietary diversity.

It may support circadian health, improve digestibility for some people, and even influence the gut microbiome.

Some researchers have even proposed that foods carry information about the environment and can contain more of the nutrients and tools your body needs to thrive during different seasons throughout the year.

Plus, it’s just more fun!

There is something special about looking forward to strawberry season, peach season, apple season, tomato season, or sweet corn season rather than expecting every food to be available all the time.

Before we dive into some of these topics, it’s important to clarify what seasonal eating is not.

Seasonal eating does not necessarily mean only eating local food.

Supporting local farmers and local food production is wonderful. But as an example, I live in Michigan, and we can’t grow oranges here.

Does that mean eating an orange is bad?

Of course not.

I love citrus. But I do tend to gravitate toward oranges and other citrus fruits during the winter months, when they’re naturally in season in the regions where they grow.

Humans have traded food for thousands of years. Coffee, tea, spices, salt, citrus, grains, and countless other foods have traveled long distances throughout history. Trade has always played an important role in connecting regions, expanding food availability, and allowing people to enjoy foods that cannot grow in their local climate.

So the question is not always how far a food traveled.

The more important questions are:

When was it harvested?

Was it allowed to ripen naturally?

How long was it stored?

How was it grown?

To me, seasonal eating is less about drawing a strict circle around where food comes from and more about appreciating foods when they are naturally at their peak.

It means paying attention to what nature is offering right now, enjoying foods at their best, preserving abundance when you can, and allowing your diet to change throughout the year.

It’s also not about perfection, restriction, or creating another food rule. (That is the last thing the modern health space needs!)

You don’t have to eat perfectly to benefit from this idea.

Simply swapping some of the produce you eat for more seasonal options may help increase nutrient intake, diversify your diet, and reconnect you with rhythms that have shaped human health for thousands of years.

So in this article, we’ll explore:

Health benefits of prioritizing produce in season

Important notes on storage crops, preserved foods, and frozen produce

Why seasonal eating creates opportunities to support local farmers and regenerative agriculture

A practical guide to implementing seasonal eating into your own life

Let’s dive in!

Health Benefits of Seasonal Eating

While seasonal eating is certainly not a cure-all, there are several reasons it may be worth paying a little more attention to:

Produce harvested at peak ripeness is often more nutrient-dense.

Seasonal foods may support circadian rhythms.

Eating with the seasons naturally increases dietary diversity.

Seasonal produce often tastes better and may be easier to digest.

Fresh produce grown in healthy soil may help support gut health.

Seasonal eating can help reconnect us with the natural rhythms of food production.

Let’s look at each of these in a little more detail.

1. Seasonal Eating is Often More Nutrient-Dense

Produce grown in season and harvested at peak ripeness often has a more complete nutrient profile than produce picked early or out of season.

This is because fruits and vegetables continue developing as they ripen. During this process, they build flavor, aroma, color, sugars, acids, fiber structure, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals.

Produce picked before it is fully ripe (often because it needs to withstand extended transport, storage, and handling) may not have the opportunity to complete this natural biochemical development before being harvested, shipped, and stored.

When discussing seasonal eating, there are actually two important dimensions of time to consider: when a food was grown and when it was harvested.

The season in which a fruit or vegetable grows influences its exposure to sunlight, temperature, rainfall, and other environmental conditions that shape its nutrient and phytochemical profile.

Then, after harvest, time continues to matter.

Nutrients, flavors, aromas, and other compounds can gradually change during storage, transport, and processing. A 2024 review paper reported that nutrient retention in fruits and vegetables declines over time due to factors such as temperature, light, oxygen exposure, processing, and storage conditions. (ref)

So, both seasonality and freshness matter.

One of the most fascinating parts of the complex whole-food matrix is a group of compounds called phytochemicals (or phytonutrients). These naturally occurring plant compounds give foods much of their color, flavor, and aroma. They also happen to be some of the most biologically active compounds in our food supply, with research linking them to benefits ranging from cardiovascular and metabolic health to immune function, healthy aging, and protection against oxidative stress. (ref) This category includes compounds like polyphenols, flavonoids, carotenoids and anthocyanins.

Many of these compounds increase as fruits and vegetables ripen.

For example, anthocyanins are the pigments responsible for the deep red, purple, and blue colors found in many berries. In blackberries, researchers found that total anthocyanin concentrations increased more than fourfold as the fruit progressed from underripe to ripe. (ref)

Research also suggests that phytochemicals are often more bioavailable, and therefore more biologically active, when produce is harvested ripe and consumed closer to its natural season. (ref)

Taken together, the evidence suggests that fresh produce (fruits and veggies) harvested at peak ripeness and consumed shortly thereafter often contains higher levels of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals than produce harvested early, grown out of season, stored, and transported long distances.

Maybe foods are supposed to be eaten when nature says they’re ready.

2. Seasonal Eating May Improve Circadian Health

Circadian health is a big buzzword right now, and for good reason! Many aspects of modern life make it harder to support healthy circadian rhythms. Artificial light, screens, irregular schedules, and less time spent outdoors can all disrupt the biological clocks that help regulate our health.

Briefly, circadian health refers to the body’s internal 24-hour timing system (an internal biological clock) that helps coordinate daily patterns in sleep, hormones, metabolism, digestion, cognition, and countless other biological processes.

The body has a lot of jobs to do each day to support health, and it tends to work best when those jobs occur on a predictable schedule aligned with the natural cycles of light and darkness.

In many ways, we are designed to synchronize with natural cues like sunrise, sunset, light exposure, temperature, movement, sleep, and food timing.

But what about food seasonality? How does that fit into circadian health?

This is still an emerging area of research, but early evidence suggests that eating foods in or out of their natural season may influence biological rhythms, metabolism, gene expression, lipid profiles, and glucose regulation. (ref, ref)

For example, one animal study found that consuming cherries grown outside of their natural season altered glucose and lipid metabolism compared with consuming them during the season when cherries would normally be available. (ref) The authors suggested polyphenols may act as seasonal signals that interact with internal biological rhythms.

Fascinating, right?

Researchers are increasingly exploring the possibility that seasonal foods may provide more than nutrients alone: they may also communicate information about the environment in which they were grown. (ref, ref)

This idea is sometimes referred to as xenohormesis: the theory that animals can detect information about their environment through plant compounds (phytochemicals) that are produced in response to seasonal stressors such as light, temperature, drought, and growing conditions. (ref)

Under this framework, phytochemicals may serve as the biological signals that help organisms sense and adapt to seasonal changes in their environment.

It’s important to remember that plants do not produce phytochemicals by accident. Many phytochemicals are part of a plant’s response to its environment. Changes in sunlight, temperature, water availability, soil conditions, pests, and other environmental stressors can all influence both the types and amounts of phytochemicals a plant produces.

The environmental conditions that shape a plant’s growth are also helping shape the chemical compounds it produces.

As a result, a fruit or vegetable grown during its natural season may develop a different phytochemical profile than the same crop grown under different conditions or at a different time of year.

This means seasonal plants may carry chemical information about the season in which they grew, which can help our bodies function better at various times throughout the year.

To be clear, this is still an early area of research. And I do not believe that eating a strawberry in December will “destroy your circadian rhythm.”

But I do think it is reasonable to consider that human health may be influenced, at least in part, by the natural rhythms of light, temperature, and food availability.

Seasonal eating is one way to help reconnect our bodies with the natural rhythms of light, temperature, and food availability that shaped human biology for thousands of years.

3. Seasonal eating can increase dietary diversity

One of the easiest ways to eat a more diverse diet is to let the seasons change your grocery list for you.

When you eat with the seasons, your plate naturally rotates throughout the year. Spring greens, asparagus, and rhubarb give way to summer berries, tomatoes, cucumbers, and melons. Then come peaches, plums, apples, squash, potatoes, cool season greens and all the cozy fall foods.

Different plants not only bring different vitamins and minerals, but also bring different phytonutrient compounds to the table:

Tomatoes = lycopene and naringenin

Blueberries = anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid

Apples = quercetin and phloridzin

Collard greens = lutein and quercetin

Rhubarb = anthraquinones and polyphenols

Carrots and squash = carotenoids and lutein

Oranges = naringenin and hesperidin

Herbs = a wide variety of polyphenols

Image from OhioHealth.com

Instead of eating the same handful of fruits and vegetables year-round, seasonal eating encourages you to cycle through a wider variety of vitamins, minerals, fibers, and phytochemicals.

This matters because diversity helps reduce the chance of getting stuck in the same nutritional gaps over and over again.

And honestly, it makes food more fun!

Seasonal eating gives you something to look forward to. Strawberry season. Tomato season. Peach season. Apple season. Soup season. Sourdough-with-preserves season.

Your meals change as the year changes, and that natural rotation can make eating well feel less repetitive or restrictive, and more connected to the rhythms of real food!

4. Seasonal Produce Often Tastes Better

Have you ever eaten a watermelon grown in Mexico in December?

You cut it open expecting sweet summer magic, take a bite, and it’s often… meh. Watery, bland, soggy and forgettable.

Now compare that to a watermelon picked in the middle of summer when the plant has been growing under the conditions it evolved for.

It’s sweeter. Juicier. More aromatic. More flavorful!

When fruits and vegetables are allowed to grow during their natural season and reach peak ripeness, they tend to develop a richer mix of sugars, acids, aromas, pigments, and phytochemicals that contribute to flavor.

Natural sugars increase, bitterness often decreases, and aromatic compounds develop.

And that’s important because when food tastes better, we’re more likely to eat it. Who wants to eat bland, watery, flavorless food that requires a ton of oils and seasoning?

One of the reasons seasonal eating can be so enjoyable is that it reminds us what foods are actually supposed to taste like.

In fact, if you ask a French chef what gives an ingredient its depth, richness, and unmistakable character, they apparently do not start the convo by talking about seasonings or cooking techniques.

They’ll talk about the land from where the ingredients were grown!

The French have a word for this: terroir, which literally means “the taste of place.”

Image from eatlikethefrench.com

It’s the idea that everything in the growing environment (from the soil and microbes to the climate and weather) helps shape the final flavor of a food.

A tomato grown in healthy living soil during peak summer conditions simply tastes different than a tomato grown under artificial conditions and harvested before it’s fully ripe.

When produce is grown in the right place, at the right time, and harvested at the right stage of maturity, you can taste the difference.

Nature does the seasoning!

5. Produce Grown in Season is Often Easier to Digest

Have you ever bitten into an underripe peach or pear?

They tend to be firmer, more fibrous, less sweet, and sometimes leave your stomach feeling… less than thrilled.

As fruits and vegetables mature, their texture changes dramatically. The plant begins breaking down portions of its cell wall structure, including compounds such as pectin, causing the fruit to soften, become juicier, and develop a more pleasant texture.

In fact, there is a substantial body of research showing that fruit ripening involves major changes to the cell wall, pectin structure, and fiber matrix which improves digestibility (ref ref). Researchers describe this process as a remodeling of the plant’s structural components, resulting in softer tissue and reduced toughness. (ref)

From PMID: 25063934

So, ripening makes many fruits and vegetables easier to break down.

When food is easier to break down, digestion generally requires less mechanical and chemical effort. More of the nutrients and energy can be extracted from the food, and for some individuals, there may be less digestive discomfort.

This may be especially relevant for people with compromised digestion, low stomach acid, gut issues, or a generally slower metabolism, as breaking down tough plant cell walls can be surprisingly energy-intensive.

Personally, I notice this most with potatoes and winter squash. When they’re harvested immature or grown outside their natural season, I often don’t digest them as well. Digestion feels slower, and I tend to feel more sluggish afterward.

But there is more to the digestive piece than just fiber structure.

As produce ripens, many plants also reduce some of their natural defense compounds.

Plants don’t necessarily want to be eaten before their seeds are mature. As a result, many unripe fruits and vegetables contain higher concentrations of compounds that discourage consumption, including tannins, alkaloids, and other bitter plant chemicals.

These compounds are often referred to as ‘antinutrients’ because, in some cases, they can interfere with mineral absorption or irritate the digestive tract in susceptible individuals.

Some examples include:

Green tomatoes contain more tomatine

Unripe potatoes contain more glycoalkaloids

Many immature fruits and vegetables contain higher levels of tannins and bitter compounds

As plants mature, many of these compounds decline while sugars, aromas, pigments, and desirable flavors increase.

Harvest timing can also influence the concentration of compounds such as oxalates, further illustrating how plant chemistry changes throughout the maturation process. (ref)

So, produce grown in season and harvested at peak maturity may offer a more favorable balance of nutrients, phytochemicals, and plant defense compounds than produce harvested early or grown out of season.

Of course, digestion is highly individual. What works well for one person may not work for another.

But it is reasonable to consider that fruits and vegetables harvested at their natural stage of maturity may be easier for some people to enjoy, tolerate, and digest than produce picked before it is fully ripe.

6. Seasonal Produce May Support Gut Health

Building on the previous section, seasonal produce may support gut health through several different mechanisms.

First, if ripe fruits and vegetables are easier for you to digest and tolerate, that may naturally lead to less digestive discomfort and a healthier gut environment.

But there may be another benefit as well….

Fresh fruits and vegetables are not grown in a sterile environment. They are grown in living soil ecosystems filled with bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that naturally inhabit healthy soils and plants.

For much of human history, people were regularly exposed to these environmental microbes through the foods they ate and the environments they lived in.

Some researchers have proposed that exposure to microorganisms from healthy soils and plants may help support a more diverse gut microbiome without having to pay for expensive probiotic supplements. (ref)

At the same time, there is growing concern that our increasingly sanitized world may be one factor contributing to the decline in microbial diversity observed in modern populations.

Modern industrial food systems often prioritize extending shelf life. In fact, many conventionally grown (and even some organic) fruits and vegetables can undergo post-harvest antimicrobial washes (including some chlorine-based products), sanitizing treatments, coatings, and other preservation steps as they move through large storage and distribution networks. The goal is to keep produce safe, stable, and looking fresh enough to survive a long journey from farm to warehouse to grocery store shelf.

These steps serve important purposes for food safety and large-scale distribution (since industrial monocropped produce can contain some pathogenic bacteria), but they can also reduce the number and diversity of beneficial microorganisms naturally present on fruits and vegetables.

And as a result, consumers may be exposed to fewer of the environmental microbes that humans historically encountered through food.

By contrast, fresh produce grown in healthy soils and consumed closer to harvest may provide greater exposure to the diverse microbial communities naturally associated with plants and their growing environments.

(This does not mean you should stop lightly rinsing your produce. But it does mean that not every naturally occurring microbe should automatically be viewed as harmful!)

When purchasing fresh, in-season produce from small farms that prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and regenerative growing practices, you are often buying food that was grown in a thriving living ecosystem rather than a highly controlled industrial system.

Healthy soils support diverse microbial communities. Those microbial communities influence plant health, nutrient cycling, and the overall quality of the food being produced.

Fresh produce grown in healthy soil may provide more than just vitamins, minerals, fiber, and phytochemicals. You may also be getting small amounts of environmental microbes that interact with your gut microbiome.

You could think of it as a little contribution from Mother Nature’s probiotic!

While this area of research is still evolving, it serves as another reminder that food is more than nutrients alone. It comes from a living ecosystem, and that ecosystem may influence our health in ways we are only beginning to understand.

How Storage Crops Fit Into Seasonal Eating

In the context of seasonal eating, it is important to distinguish between fresh produce and storage crops. Seasonal eating does not mean “only eat fresh fragile produce immediately after harvest” because some foods are literally designed to carry us through the off-season and colder months.

Fresh produce includes more perishable fruits and vegetables like strawberries, spinach, lettuce, peaches, broccoli, cucumbers, and tomatoes. These foods have their own growing seasons depending on temperature, soil conditions, sunlight, and local climate.

Many of these foods are biologically designed to be eaten, dispersed, or used shortly after ripening. Once harvested, they can begin to lose quality relatively quickly.

For example:

Vitamin C can decline during storage

Certain polyphenols may degrade

Aroma compounds fade

Sugars and acids shift

Texture deteriorates

But not all seasonal foods are meant to be eaten immediately.

Some foods are designed by nature to store energy and nutrients for later and can last several months or years if stored in the right lighting, temperature and humidity environments.

Potatoes are a perfect example. A potato is a storage organ. Its biological purpose is to store energy, water, and nutrients underground so the plant can survive winter and regrow the following season. Its protective skin helps prevent moisture loss and damage, allowing the potato to remain viable for months after harvest.

They are typically harvested once per year in late summer or fall and then stored throughout the winter and spring until the next growing season. Eventually some changes occur. Vitamin C gradually declines, starch composition shifts, and sprouting eventually begins. But compared to highly perishable foods like berries or leafy greens, potatoes are remarkably stable storage foods.

Grains are another example. Wheat, rice, oats, barley, and similar grains are seeds. Their entire purpose is to sit dormant until conditions are right for germination. Seeds are built for long-term nutrient preservation, which is why whole, intact grains can remain stable for long periods (years) when stored properly.

The biggest nutrient and flavor losses often happen after grains are cracked, milled, or ground. Once flour is milled, the protective structure of the seed is broken open. Lipids become exposed to oxygen, vitamin E can decline, volatile compounds fade, and flavor deteriorates. This is one reason freshly milled flour tastes so different.

Legumes such as black beans, kidney beans, navy beans, and some peas fall into a similar category. Their biological purpose is to protect and preserve the nutrients needed to grow a new plant when conditions are right. Like grains, they are harvested once per year, dried, and naturally designed for long-term storage with relatively little nutrient loss.

Winter squash are also in this storage produce category. Pumpkins, butternut squash, acorn squash, and other hard-skinned squashes are harvested when ripe in late summer and fall, then stored and enjoyed through the colder months. Squash stores nutrients inside protective shells. These thick skin shells help protect the flesh inside, allowing them to last far beyond the fresh harvest window.

Apples (and even some pears!) are somewhere in the middle. They are fresh fruit, but many varieties are surprisingly good storage fruits. Historically, people stored apples and pears in root cellars for months. They may lose some vitamin C and polyphenols over time, but they hold up far better than delicate fruits like berries.

This is the beauty of seasonal eating when you zoom out and look at the entire year.

Nature provides both fresh foods and storage foods, and seasonal eating includes both.

Some foods are meant to be enjoyed in their moment. Others are meant to sustain us long after the harvest is over.

Seasonal eating is not about eating everything fresh. It is about appreciating the role different foods play throughout the year and working with the rhythms built into nature’s design.

Nature really did think ahead!

Preserving Food Is Part of Seasonal Eating

At this point, you might be wondering:

“If seasonal eating is so great, does that mean I can only eat strawberries for a few weeks each year?”

No! Not at all.

In fact, preserving food is itself a part of seasonal eating.

For most of human history, people took advantage of seasonal abundance and found ways to extend it. After all, fruits and vegetables didn’t trickle in steadily throughout the year. When strawberries, peaches, apples, tomatoes, cucumbers, and other crops came into season, they often arrived all at once!

Farmers and families frequently found themselves with more produce than they could possibly eat before it spoiled.

Of course they enjoyed things fresh. But the extra harvest was not wasted, it was preserved.

Fruits were dried, berries were turned into jams and preserves, vegetables were fermented, herbs were hung to dry, and harvests were canned or stored for the months ahead.

In many ways, preserving seasonal abundance was what made year-round nourishment possible.

People enjoyed foods at their peak when they were abundant, then preserved a portion of that harvest to carry them into the next season.

In many cases, preserving a food at peak ripeness may retain more of its quality than consuming a “fresh” version grown out of season that was harvested early and stored for weeks.

Frozen Produce and Seasonal Eating

While our ancestors did not have access to freezers, modern freezing technology may be one of the best tools we have for preserving seasonal produce.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are often harvested at peak ripeness and flash-frozen shortly afterward. Research shows that many vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals are remarkably well preserved during freezing (ref), almost as if they are frozen in time!

For most of my own garden harvest abundance, I actually freeze it. It is convenient, minimizes waste, and allows me to enjoy those fruits and vegetables harvested ripe long after the growing season has ended.

In many cases, frozen produce is a practical option to utilize from stores when fresh seasonal produce is not available since it is often harvested and packaged at its peak.

Whether it is freezing blueberries during peak season, canning peaches, making applesauce, drying herbs, fermenting vegetables, or turning fresh fruit into preserves, these practices allow us to capture seasonal abundance and enjoy it throughout the year.

How to Start Seasonal Eating: A Practical Guide

If you’d like to take some of these principles and put them into practice, here’s a simple framework I use.

(But remember: this is not about perfection. It’s simply a way to reconnect with nature’s rhythms and eat a little more like our ancestors did.)

1. Prioritize Fresh, Seasonal Produce

When possible, choose fruits and vegetables that are naturally in season. These foods are often at their best in terms of flavor, nutrient density, phytochemical content, and digestibility.

Think:

Strawberries, leafy greens and brassicas in spring and early summer

Tomatoes, berries and melons in summer

Peaches and stone fruit in late summer

Apples, pears and leafy greens in fall

Citrus during winter

2. Use Frozen, Canned, and Preserved Foods During the Off-Season

When seasonal produce isn’t available, don’t be afraid to lean on frozen and preserved foods.

Some examples include:

Frozen strawberries

Frozen peas

Frozen blueberries

Applesauce

Strawberry jam

Fermented vegetables

Canned peaches

Dried herbs

In many cases, these foods were harvested ripe and preserved at their peak!

3. Enjoy Storage Foods Throughout the Year

Nature also provides ‘storage crops’ that are specifically designed to last between harvests.

These foods can form a nutritious addition to your diet year-round and provide starch carbohydrates, which you may naturally rely on a little more in the winter months when there is less fresh produce available.

Potatoes

Sweet potatoes

Winter squash

Oats

Legumes such as black beans, navy beans, white beans, and lentils

Nixtamalized corn flour and traditional corn tortillas

Freshly milled flour from wheat berries

Bread made from quality flour (freezing is a great way to extend freshness)

Here are a few examples of how a lunch or dinner meal might naturally shift throughout the year (again, not strict rules, just more ideas and inspo for seasonal shifts!)

Spring

Grass-fed beef burger on sourdough bread with raw A2 cheese

Steamed broccoli

Fresh strawberries

Summer

Beef or chicken tacos on nixtamalized corn tortillas

Fresh tomato, cucumber, and herb salsa

Topped with freshly grated raw goat cheese

Watermelon on the side

Fall

Pork chops topped with cinnamon-maple stewed apples

Hash made with potatoes, winter squash, and collard greens

Topped with some raw A2 cheese

Winter

Beef stew made with chuck roast, bone broth, potatoes, carrots, and a fermented vegetable

Slices of sourdough bread for dipping (or spread the sourdough with your favorite fruit preserve!)

An orange or other seasonal citrus fruit

Notice that the foundation of the meal stays relatively similar throughout the year. The protein sources may not change much, but the fruits, vegetables, herbs, and side dishes naturally rotate with the seasons.

That’s really the heart of seasonal eating. You’re not reinventing your diet every few months. You’re simply allowing nature to influence what’s on your plate a little more throughout the year.

Hopefully this helps you realize that seasonal eating does not have to be all-or-nothing!

Seasonal Eating Is Also an Opportunity to Support Regenerative Agriculture and Small Farms

Seasonal eating does not just impact our health. It can also influence the health of our environment and the kind of food system we want to help build.

When people hear “regenerative agriculture,” many immediately picture cows rotating on pasture.

And yes, livestock play an important role in regenerative systems.

But produce and grains can be grown regeneratively, too.

At its core, regenerative agriculture is about restoring soil health and ecosystem function. Whether you’re growing tomatoes, wheat, apples, or raising cattle, the goal is the same: leave the land better than you found it by building soil, supporting microbial life, improving water retention, increasing biodiversity, and working with nature rather than against it.

When we implement seasonal eating a little more into our lives, we often create more opportunities to support small farmers, shorter supply chains, and agricultural systems that work with nature rather than against it.

And this matters not just for the environment, but for the nutritional quality of the food itself.

Because the research is very clear: the nutritional quality of our food is declining.

A 2024 review paper (ref) states:



“The mineral composition of fruits, vegetables, and food crops is dependent on the genetic make-up of the crop species, climatic circumstances, soil qualities including microbe diversity, management practices, and the extent of ripeness of the plant at harvesting [29,30,31]. The principal causes of the nutrient decline are the degradation of the soil in which crops are grown; developing new high-yield varieties; agronomic factors associated with the commercialization of agriculture; the use of synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides to boost food production;”

Research consistently shows that the nutrient and phytochemical composition of food is influenced by factors such as soil quality, microbial diversity, climate, farming practices, and harvest timing. (ref)

Meaning, food quality does not begin in the grocery store.

It begins in the soil and the environment the produce was grown in.

So when we talk about seasonal eating, we’re not only talking about when food is eaten.

We’re also talking about how it was grown!

Choosing seasonal produce from small farms is one way to support agricultural systems that prioritize soil health, biodiversity, flavor, and nutrient quality.

It’s a way of participating in a healthier food system.

Conclusion: Think in Seasons, Not Rules

Choosing fresh, ripe, in-season produce when it is available, and relying on frozen, fermented, canned, dried, and other preserved foods when it is not, is a practical and realistic way to work with nature’s rhythms while still enjoying those foods year-round.

Seasonal eating isn’t about perfection.

It isn’t about obsessing over whether every bite of food matches the current month on the calendar. And it certainly isn’t about creating another food rule.

Instead, it’s about becoming a little more aware of the natural cycles of food production.

It’s about enjoying strawberries when they’re bursting with flavor in early summer. Looking forward to tomatoes in August. Appreciating apples in the fall. Enjoying citrus in the winter. And recognizing that nature provides both fresh foods and storage foods, each with an important role to play throughout the year.

Seasonal eating is about reconnecting with the rhythms of nature that shaped human diets for thousands of years.

Along the way, you may discover foods that taste better, provide more nutrients, are easier to digest, and help diversify your diet. You may also find yourself supporting the kinds of farms and food systems that prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and food quality.

You don’t need to overhaul your entire diet to experience these benefits.

Start small, and pay attention to what’s in season. Grow a few herbs. Freeze some berries. Make applesauce in the fall. Try a new fruit or vegetable when it reaches its peak.

Nature sets the menu.

All we are doing is paying a little more attention.

Want Help Getting Started?

If this article has inspired you to eat a little more seasonally, we have a few free resources to help make it simple.

Step 1: Download the Free Seasonal Produce Guide

Not sure what’s in season throughout the year?

We created a FREE Seasonal Produce Guide that walks through each month of the year and highlights many of the fruits and vegetables that are naturally in season.

It’s a simple resource to help you become more familiar with nature’s rhythms and start incorporating more seasonal foods into your meals.

You can find the guide in the Member Resources section when logged into your account on NourishFoodClub.com. Just create a free account and you’ll have access to the guide along with a growing library of educational resources.

Step 2: Grab the Free Seasonal Meal Plan

Knowing what’s in season is one thing. Knowing what to do with it is another!

That’s why we created a FREE Seasonal Meal Plan featuring 52 healthy recipes inspired by spring, summer, fall, and winter produce.

Inside you’ll find simple, nutrient-dense meal plans plus shopping lists designed to help you make the most of seasonal ingredients throughout the year.

Healthy eating made simple, one season at a time!

(Similarly, you can find the free meal plan in the Member Resources section when logged into your account on NourishFoodClub.com. Just create a free account and you’ll have access to the guide along with a growing library of educational resources!)

Step 3: Let Nature Choose the Menu

One of the easiest ways to reconnect with nature’s rhythms is through our Nourish Seasonal Produce Boxes.

Think of them as a modern twist on the old-fashioned Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) model, designed to reconnect families with small regenerative farmers and produce grown in rhythm with the seasons. But with the modern convenience of home delivery!

Each week during the natural growing season (late May through October), our small farm partners hand-harvest fresh produce directly from their fields. The harvest is cooled, packed, and shipped out the day after harvest for maximum freshness, flavor, and nutrient retention.

In many ways, the box lets nature set the menu. As different crops reach their natural harvest season, the contents shift to reflect what is thriving in the fields that week.

Unlike industrial grocery supply chains, our produce is:

Organically grown and pesticide-free

Grown in real, nutrient-dense soil

Harvested at peak ripeness

Free from Apeel coatings and post-harvest chemical sprays used to extend shelf life

Sourced from small regenerative farms, not industrial agriculture

A simple way to enjoy produce when nature says it’s ready.

Whether you start by downloading the free guides, trying a few seasonal recipes, or having a seasonal produce box delivered to your doorstep, the goal is the same:

Pay attention to what nature is offering, enjoy foods when they’re at their best, and let the seasons influence your plate a little more throughout the year.